Six Koffee with Karan controversies born on the couch, starring Kangana Ranaut, Kareena Kapoor and more

If there is one true achievement of Koffee With Karan, it is how it democratized gossip and made it a respectable pastime. Instead of the gossip mags that you took to the pot, now the entire family sat in front of the TV screens and watched as Karan Johar, multi-hyphenated film personality and Bollywood’s favourite godfather, showed how the tinseltown megastars were really as people.

As they let the mask slip -- in rare moments and almost all rapid fires – controversies were born. They took shape on the Koffee couch and soon made way to the headlines.

Here are the five such moments from Koffee With Karan from the past seasons and hoping we get more from the current season that begins tonight. Our popcorn and knives are already out.

Karan Johar, the flag-bearer of nepotism

The most enduring of all Koffee With Karan controversies can be summed up in one word – nepotism. As Kangana Ranaut took the couch, we were all expecting firecrackers. Only, she went nuclear on the show’s host, calling him the “flag-bearer of nepotism. The controversy soon escaped into everyday debate with the entire Bollywood asked to take sides. We are yet to hear the last of the debate, for very good reasons.

Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and the curious case of accent

Long before Priyanka Chopra became an international star, got engaged to Nick Jonas and acted in Quantico and Baywatch, Kareena Kapoor had a problem with her American accent. On being asked about what she would like to ask Priyanka Chopra in season 3, Kareena had said, “Why does she have that accent?” Priyanka had her comeback ready and said on the same show, “I got it from the same place where her boyfriend got it from.” Burn!

Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor’s ex files

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor may be good friends today but the break-up was far from amicable. An episode on Koffee With Karan 3 allowed Deepika to vent as Karan asked her and Sonam Kapoor which product should Ranbir endorse. “A condom brand,” was the pat reply. This hinted at his infidelity; something Ranbir later accepted in spirit.

Salman Khan, like a virgin

During season 5, Salman Khan left many shocked and others tittering as he claimed to be a virgin who sleeps alone.

It’s Kareena again

Kareena Kapoor striked again and it was a rapid fire this time. When asked, which actor comes to her mind when Karan said John Abraham. “Expressionless,” was her answer. John chose not to answer but his then-girlfriend Bipasha Basu did. “Kareena kapoor has too many expressions,” she said.

First Published: Oct 21, 2018 17:09 IST