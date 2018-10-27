Mira Rajput pouts with daughter Misha Kapoor on a special lunch date. See pics

Shahid Kapoor will be so jealous when he sees these pictures. His wife Mira Rajput and daughter Misha are enjoying a great time together without daddy and little brother Zain. The two are on a girls-only lunch date and loving every minute of it.

Mira posted two selfies on her Instagram stories on Saturday that show her striking a cool pose. In one pic, they are seeing pouting for the camera and the text reads, “Lunch date with missy,” with a pizza emoji. We hope they save a slice for Shahid.

Mira also recently shared a picture of Misha looking so grown up. It featured her little girl with a young friend as they smile for the camera and enveloped one another in a hug. “Sugar and spice and all things nice.. that’s what little girls are made of #bffs #youcansitwithus,” she had captioned the photo.

She was also spotted giving us post-pregnancy body goals on Friday night. Mira stepped out in a short, floral black dress with a plunging neckline and high heels. She was seen at Hakkasan restaurant in Bandra and was looking absolutely gorgeous.

Mira gave birth to her second child, son Zain in September. “Zain Kapoor is here and we feel complete. Thank you for all the wishes and blessings. We are overjoyed and so grateful. Love to all,” Shahid announced his son’s name on Twitter two days after his birth. He also thanked Mira’s doctor in a special post.

Shahid is currently shooting for Kabir Singh, the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy. It also stars Kiara Advani and will arrive in theatres on June 21.

