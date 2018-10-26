Mira Rajput looks gorgeous as she steps out in a little black dress. See pics

We had been missing Mira Rajput for the last two months ever since her son Zain was born. Now, it seems, the doting mummy finally got some time to herself. The pretty wife of Shahid Kapoor was spotted Hakkasan Bandra and was looking absolutely gorgeous. Stepping out in a short black and white printed frock with nude-coloured pencil heels, Mira was a sight to behold. Looks like it is great to be a young mommy.

Raveena Tandon, who celebrates her birthday on Friday, stepped out with husband Anil Thadani for a quiet and cosy dinner to ring in her birthday. Looking ravishing in a dark green jumpsuit, it seemed Raveena hasn’t aged a bit since the time she delivered hit songs like Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast.

A bunch of Bollywood A-listers made it to the MAMI (Mumbai Academy of Motion Image) red carpet and the after party. These included Karan Johar, Kalki Koechlin, Radhika Apte, Zoya Akhtar, Dulquer Salmaan, Adhuna Bhabani, Arshad Warsi and many others.

A chunk of other celebs were spotted around Mumbai — Soha Ali Khan and husband Kunal Kemmu had lunch together in Bandra while Mouni Roy was also seen around. Jacqueline Fernandez was at the opening of a store in Mumbai while Rani Mukherji Chopra was seen with friends at Bandra Kurla Complex.

At the airport too, a number of celebs including the likes of Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, Jacqueline, Kiara Advani, Manushi Chhillar, Katrina Kaif, Diana Penty and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted.

See all the pictures here.

Airport diaries: Jacqueline Fernandez, Kiara Advani, Manushi Chhillar, Katrina Kaif, Diana Penty, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

Mami after party saw Karan Johar, Kalki Koechlin, Radhika Apte, Zoya Akhtar, Dulquer Salmaan, Adhuna Bhabani and Arshad Warsi in attendance.

Raveena Tandon’s quiet dinner with husband Anil Thadani.

Rani Mukerji Chopra at BKC.

Mira Rajput in Bandra.

Jacqueline Fernandez at Skechers function in Mumbai.

Mouni Roy was seen in Mumbai too.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu together.

(All Pictures by Viral Bhayani)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 26, 2018 17:38 IST