Soha Ali Khan looks stunning on the ramp, while daughter Inaaya is out and about. See pics
Our favourite celebs Soha Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Parineeti Chopra, Shilpa Shetty among others were spotted in Mumbai.bollywood Updated: Oct 25, 2018 17:23 IST
Bollywood kept it easy on Wednesday too. With no big release (barring Baazaar with prominent actors), our stars were seen at book launches, football match, fashion show or just hanging around.
Looks like Saif Ali Khan’s elder son has his eyes set on sports. The young lad was spotted at a football match in Mumbai. While he is all grown up, his resemblance to Saif is unmistakable. Meanwhile, Saif is busy promoting Baazaar, the story of an unscrupulous stockbroker and his challenger. Saif’s actor-wife Kareena Kapoor Khan continued to look stunning wherever she goes, even while on her way to her gym.
Meanwhile the father and daughter duo Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda graced a book launch event. It book titled Skin Rules is authored by dermatologist Jayashree Sharad. It may be recalled Shweta came out with her book Paradise Towers only recently.
While little Inaaya was spotted around Bandra and Khar in Mumbai, her mother Soha Ali Khan was busy walking the ramp for Vikram Pahdnis. Giving her company on the ramp was actor Kunal Kapoor. Rumoured couple Harshvardhan Rane and Kim Sharma were seen painting the town red riding a scooter.
The airport was where we saw Parineeti Chopra, Shilpa Shetty and Saif Ali Khan.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
First Published: Oct 25, 2018 17:21 IST