Today in New Delhi, India
Oct 25, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Soha Ali Khan looks stunning on the ramp, while daughter Inaaya is out and about. See pics

Our favourite celebs Soha Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Parineeti Chopra, Shilpa Shetty among others were spotted in Mumbai.

bollywood Updated: Oct 25, 2018 17:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Soha Ali Khan,Kareena Kapoor Khan,Amitabh Bachchan
Mother and daughter Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya Naummi Kemmu remained busy on Wednesday.(Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood kept it easy on Wednesday too. With no big release (barring Baazaar with prominent actors), our stars were seen at book launches, football match, fashion show or just hanging around.

Looks like Saif Ali Khan’s elder son has his eyes set on sports. The young lad was spotted at a football match in Mumbai. While he is all grown up, his resemblance to Saif is unmistakable. Meanwhile, Saif is busy promoting Baazaar, the story of an unscrupulous stockbroker and his challenger. Saif’s actor-wife Kareena Kapoor Khan continued to look stunning wherever she goes, even while on her way to her gym.

Meanwhile the father and daughter duo Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda graced a book launch event. It book titled Skin Rules is authored by dermatologist Jayashree Sharad. It may be recalled Shweta came out with her book Paradise Towers only recently.

While little Inaaya was spotted around Bandra and Khar in Mumbai, her mother Soha Ali Khan was busy walking the ramp for Vikram Pahdnis. Giving her company on the ramp was actor Kunal Kapoor. Rumoured couple Harshvardhan Rane and Kim Sharma were seen painting the town red riding a scooter.

The airport was where we saw Parineeti Chopra, Shilpa Shetty and Saif Ali Khan.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kapoor walked the ramp at Vikram Phadnis’s Shaadi by Marriot fashion show.
Airport diaries: Shilpa Shetty, Parineeti Chopra and Saif Ali Khan.
Kareena Kapoor Khan at Gym, Bandra.
Harshvardhan Rane and Kim Sharma ride a scooter in Mumbai.
Inaaya Naummi Kemmu in Bandra.
Ibrahim Ali Khan at Bandra.
Book launch by Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta and Farah Khan.
Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda at the book launch.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 25, 2018 17:21 IST

tags

more from bollywood