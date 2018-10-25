Mira Rajput shares the cutest picture of daughter Misha chilling with her little friend

Actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput’s little daughter Misha is growing up too quickly. Dotting mother Mira shared the cutest picture of her daughter with another adorable young girl on Wednesday and it reminded us so much of our own childhood friends.

The picture shows Misha flashing the biggest smile as she wraps her arm around her little friend. “Sugar and spice and all things nice.. that’s what little girls are made of #bffs #youcansitwithus,” Mira captioned the photo, giving her own little twist to the famous ‘You can’t sit with us’ line by Regina George in Mean Girls.

Mira’s fans and followers also could not help but fawn over the cute picture. “Aww the cutest besties, So sweet!,” wrote a fan. “Misha is such a sparkling jolly kid ...evrytime her face gets brighter,” commented another.

“She completely looks like #chachu @ishaan95 same to same,” noticed another. To be fair, she does look like Shahid’s half-brother Ishaan Khatter a lot.

Mira gave birth to her second child, son Zian in September and was spotted with him and Misha at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday. Misha carried her little baby in her arms while Misha was carried by her nanny.

A couple of days after Zain’s birth, he revealed the name of their newborn son on Twitter. “Zain Kapoor is here and we feel complete. Thank you for all the wishes and blessings. We are overjoyed and so grateful. Love to all,” he wrote in his tweet. He also thanked Mira’s doctor in a special post.

Shahid is currently shooting for the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy with Kiara Advani.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 25, 2018 11:21 IST