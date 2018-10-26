Shahid Kapoor’s Arjun Reddy remake titled Kabir Singh, see first poster

Vijay Deverakonda’s Arjun Reddy was a runaway sleeper hit that generated as much discussion as box office numbers. Now, director Sandeep Vanga is ready to remake the Telugu drama with Shahid Kapoor in the lead and has shifted it to Mumbai and Delhi; the original was based in Bangalore and Hyderabad. In keeping with the new milieu and a need for pan-India appeal, the Shahid film has been rechristened Kabir Singh.

Shahid shared the Kabir Singh first poster in social media that also reveals that the film will release on June 21 next year. “#ArjunReddy was loved and appreciated now it is time for #KabirSingh! Get reddy to see him in 2019,” Shahid tweeted. The actor started shooting for Kabir Singh from October 21 after his paternity break.

A report in Mumbai Mirror quotes a source as saying, “The protagonist is a Punjabi like Shahid who is best suited for the part because he emulates both power and vulnerability.” The source goes on to say that Shahid’s long hair and beard are part of his Kabir Singh persona and the actor will be carrying the look for a while now.

The film stars Kiara Advani in the lead. In Arjun Reddy, Deverakonda plays a man who descends into a spiral of self-destruction after his girlfriend marries another man. Just like the original, Kabir Singh will show the protagonist as a medical student who then goes on to become a professional.

First Published: Oct 26, 2018 12:15 IST