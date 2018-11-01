Manzoor E Khuda BTS video shows how Katrina Kaif scraped her knees for Thugs of Hindostan song

It’s not easy to be the best dance star of Bollywood, ask Katrina Kaif. In a recently shared behind-the-scenes video of the making of the latest song from Thugs of Hindostan, the actor shows how preparing and performing for the song was nothing short of a challenge.

A particular dance step in Manzoor E Khuda, demanded her to slide her knees across the floor while maintaining a stern expression on her face. While she did prepare for the song in knee pads during rehearsals, she could not keep wearing them for when the song was actually to be shot.

Katrina wore bandages on her knees and painted them with spray paint. “There was a part of choreography that involved these knee spins on the floor but when we were rehearsing it, of course we rehearse with knee pads what you don’t realise is that there is a certain slide which the knee pads give you, which gives you a little bit of an extra speed. So on the day of the shoot, you of course can’t have knee pads with the outfit which I am wearing so of course, I suffered a bit of an injury there that took me a while to get through and that was something which was challenging,” she said in the video.

The making-of video also includes bits about the significance of the song in the movie, what was the idea behind the music, how it was the first song sung by Sunidhi Chauhan after she gave birth to her first child and the symbolism the song carries throughout. Watch the full video here:

Thugs of Hindostan is set to release on November 8 and also stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

