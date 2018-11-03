Sunny Leone helps her daughter Nisha and her friends make decorations for Diwali. See pic

Sunny Leone is all about the festive spirit these days. The actor decided to help her daughter Nisha and her friends in making decorations for Diwali. Sunny posted a picture of herself, surrounded by kids at school. The picture also shows other mothers who were helping with the decoration-making.

Sunny captioned the picture, “I volunteered to make Toran’s for Nishas Diwali school party. I thought it was 1 Toran but it turned out it needed to be 55 Toran’s lol. Had a blast with the kids and hopefully, they liked the activity.”

Earlier in September, Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber celebrated Ganesh Utsav in a unique way -- by moving into their new home in Mumbai. The actor said since she was not clear about the “rules and customs” of how the festival is celebrated, she was hence celebrating it in her own way.

In an Instagram post, Sunny wrote: “I don’t know all the rules...customs...or what’s the right thing to do on this day. But @dirrty99 and I are celebrating our Ganpati with moving into our new place here in Mumbai! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi everyone! God Bless you all!!” She also shared a video where she gives a peek at her new home.

Recently, Sunny and Daniel also celebrated Nisha’s birthday and shared notes for their daughter. Sunny shared, “To the most beautiful angel in the world! Happy happy 3rd birthday my sweet girl! You are my sunshine...my only sunshine...you make me happy when skies are grey...you’ll never know dear how much I love you!...please don’t take my sunshine away!!”

On the work front, Sunny’s multilingual film Veeramadevi is facing protests at Tamil Nadu and Bengaluru. A fringe Kannada group has even warned the filmmakers of grave consequences if they went forward with Sunny as the lead in their film.

First Published: Nov 03, 2018 09:50 IST