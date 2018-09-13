Step inside Sunny Leone’s new home as she celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi. Watch video

Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber have come up with a novel way to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. The actor -- who said she is not clear about the “rules and customs” of how the festival is celebrated -- said she is celebrating the festival by moving into her new home in Mumbai.

Sharing this information, Sunny wrote in Instagram: “I don’t know all the rules...customs...or what’s the right thing to do on this day. But @dirrty99 and I are celebrating our Ganpati with moving into our new place here in Mumbai! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi everyone! God Bless you all!!” She also shared a video where she gives a peek at her new home.

In the video, Daniel carries Sunny in his arms, even as she is making a video. As Sunny records the moment, we get to see the empty house in the background. It looks bright, sun-lit and spacious.

Our small little country style home on 1acre of land in the middle of the city :) @DanielWeber99 @yofrankay Angie and our broker Spenser! pic.twitter.com/ruzI7X1j5A — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) May 17, 2017

On her 36th birthday, Sunny Leone bought a bungalow in Los Angeles. The sprawling bungalow in Sherman Oaks is a 30-minute drive away from Beverly Hills. The area is known for its spectacular Hollywood celebrity homes. The house, with five bedrooms, a swimming pool, home theatre, a garden and outdoor dining area, is just five minutes away from the iconic Hollywood sign.

On her work front, Sunny is currently busy with her autobiographical web series on ZEE 5, Karenjit Kaur. In the latest episode of the show, the show makers have recreated her wedding to Daniel. In it, she can be seen in a beautiful red lehenga choli, tying the knot with her husband, played by Marc Buckner. It shows the two getting married as per Jewish customs to honour Weber and his family and then with the Sikh rituals of Anand Karaj.

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 15:07 IST