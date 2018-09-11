Sunny Leone recreates her wedding with husband Daniel Weber for show Karenjit Kaur. Watch video

Sunny Leone may not have lead the life of a princess but her wedding was a fairytale dream she definitely deserved. The television host and actor has recreated her wedding with husband Daniel Weber for an upcoming episode of her autobiographical web series on ZEE 5, Karenjit Kaur.

In a music video shared on YouTube, Sunny is seen in a beautiful red wedding dress, tying the knot with her husband, played by Marc Buckner on the show. It shows the two getting married as per Jewish customs to honour Weber and his family and then with the Sikh ritual of Anand Karaj. The wedding ceremony is attended by Sunny’s proud parents, played by Bijay Anand and Grusha Singh, and her brother, played by Karanvir Lamba.

While it is not known for a fact if this is exactly how Sunny got married, old pictures from her real-life wedding in 2011 reveal that she did indeed have two weddings ceremonies as shown in the video. She wore a white gown for one and red wedding dress for another.

She recently spoke to Humans of Bombay about how she met her husband Daniel and their life together. She said, “We met through Daniel’s band mate at a club in Vegas. He says it was love at first sight, not for me though, because all we did was make small talk– there weren’t any floating hearts or violins. But somehow he got my number and email ID. What I liked though, is that he didn’t call me but emailed me instead -- that’s how we started talking.”

She added, “It’s been 7 years now, and we’re just the same.. He supports every dream of mine like it’s his own-- he makes me believe that anything is possible. And when we’re all together, the kids, me and Danny making us breakfast...life itself is a dream, one I can’t believe I’m living.”

Sunny and Daniel have a daughter Nisha and two twin sons, Noah and Asher, together. They adopted Nisha in July 2017 from Latur, Maharashtra. She had said then, “The moment we got the picture (of Nisha); I was so excited, happy, emotional and [experienced] so many different feelings. We literally had three weeks to finalise everything. Usually, people get nine months to prepare.”

Later, in March 2018, Daniel and Sunny announced the arrival of their twin boys. “We planned and tried to have a family and after so many years, our family is now complete with Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Nisha Kaur Weber. Our boys were born a few weeks ago but were alive in our hearts and eyes for many years. God planned something so special for us and gave us a large family.We are both the proud parents of three beautiful children. Surprise everyone!,” she wrote in a social media post.

Karenjit Kaur is in its second season and is available to watch on Zee5.

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 13:43 IST