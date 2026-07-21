How to wear statement prints without trying too hard

Big prints are back. From JLo’s red baroque co-ord in Sicily to Selena Gomez’s tonal paisley set, celebrities are proving one thing: statement prints are the easiest way to look dressed-up and effortless at the same time. But big prints can also go wrong fast. The trick isn’t to wear more. It’s to wear it right.

Jennifer Lopez and Selena Gomez show how to nail statement prints (Instagram)