Guests arriving soon? Check these quick decor styling hacks to make your home look presentable

You may be hosting guests for any occasion at home, whether it is a movie night, casual hangout, dinner or long overdue catch-up. Naturally, you want your interiors to look presentable. But the last-minute anxiety is not worth it, especially when you find yourself scrambling to put everything in place or attempting to redecorate your home. Sometimes, you may even end up spending excessively, purchasing statement pieces in an effort to elevate the space.

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But a few mindful decor styling hacks help you avoid these last-minute mistakes. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Aditi Murarka Agrawal, co-founder of Nestasia, a home decor brand, shared simple styling tips to help you prepare your home for guests. From rearranging the seating to presenting snacks more thoughtfully, these small tweaks can create a cosy setting where people feel comfortable and welcomed.

So, to make your home guest-ready, you do not need to frantically undertake an elaborate makeover. Instead, focus on creating a space that feels warm and functional, while also showing the host's personality.

Aditi shared what homeowners are looking for when designing their interiors.

“You don't need a complete makeover to make your home feel welcoming. In my experience, it's often the smallest changes that leave the biggest impression. Today, consumers are becoming far more intentional about the way they design their homes. Beyond aesthetics, they seek spaces that are functional, comfortable and reflective of their individual lifestyles. We've all walked into homes that aren't extravagant but immediately feel warm and inviting, and that usually comes down to thoughtful details rather than expensive decor.”

She shared these quick styling tips to make sure your home feels inviting.