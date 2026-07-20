HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 20 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

What: Whispers of the Mountains (Director: Jigar Nagda)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: July 20

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Durlabh Darshan – 3D 360 Immersive Experience of Shri Jagannath Rath Yatra

Where: ISKCON, Sant Nagar, East of Kailash

When: July 20 to August 5

Timing: 10am, 2pm & 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Place & Kailash Colony (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: From The Realm of People – Artworks by Chippa Sudhakar (Curator: Santhosh Kumar Sakhinala)