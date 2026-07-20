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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 20 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Monday, July 20 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

    Published on: Jul 20, 2026, 06:00:26 IST
    By HT Correspondents
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    #CineCall

    What: Whispers of the Mountains (Director: Jigar Nagda)

    Gram it: On Sunday, Delhi recorded the warmest July night in five years, with maximum temperature being three degrees above normal. But that couldn't deter Delhiites from stepping out to visit the Humayun's Tomb. The city's weather, this week, is however expected to get better and the met department's forecast for today mentions generally cloudy sky with moderate rain. (Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT)
    Gram it: On Sunday, Delhi recorded the warmest July night in five years, with maximum temperature being three degrees above normal. But that couldn't deter Delhiites from stepping out to visit the Humayun's Tomb. The city's weather, this week, is however expected to get better and the met department's forecast for today mentions generally cloudy sky with moderate rain. (Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT)

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: July 20

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #DelhiTalkies

    What: Durlabh Darshan – 3D 360 Immersive Experience of Shri Jagannath Rath Yatra

    Where: ISKCON, Sant Nagar, East of Kailash

    When: July 20 to August 5

    Timing: 10am, 2pm & 6pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Place & Kailash Colony (Violet Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: From The Realm of People – Artworks by Chippa Sudhakar (Curator: Santhosh Kumar Sakhinala)

    Where: Main Art Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

    When: July 20 to August 21

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

    #PlayDate

    What: Moon Lamp Making Workshop

    Where: Cafe Hawkers, Block L, 22 Radial Road (Near Odean Cinema), Connaught Place

    When: July 20

    Timing: 3:15pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Lie Hard: A Comedy Game Show Ft. Gaurav Kapoor

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: July 20

    Timing: 7.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    For more follow @htcity.delhijunction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 20 July 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 20 July 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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