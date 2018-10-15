You’re my only sunshine: Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber shower birthday love on daughter Nisha. See pics

Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber are a happy family of five now after adding a daughter and twin boys to their brood within a period of one year. Sunny had adopted baby girl Nisha from Latur, Maharashtra in July 2017 and the little girl is already three.

The actor shared a cute picture along with a message to wish the baby girl on Instagram, “To the most beautiful angel in the world! Happy happy 3rd birthday my sweet girl! You are my sunshine...my only sunshine...you make me happy when skies are grey...you’ll never know dear how much I love you!...please don’t take my sunshine away!!”

She added another lovely picture that went with the caption, “This smile pretty much sums it all up! Happy Birthday baby girl! I’m so proud of you!”

The proud father also took to Instagram to wish Nisha with a cute family picture and a birthday message that read, “Happy 3rd Birthday to my baby girl Nisha Kaur !!!! I love you with all my heart and everyday with you is a true blessing. I thank God everyday for allowing him to bring you into our lives !!! You are the meaning of JOY !!!! Xoxoxo.”

Less than a year after adopting Nisha, the couple had welcomed twin boys Noah and Asher via surrogacy. While the Webers had celebrated her second birthday in Disneyland last year, Sunny’s recent holiday pictures came from Cancun, Mexico.

The actor will now be seen hosting the eleventh season of the reality show Splitsvilla. She had also shot the first season of her own biopic Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone that traces her journey from childhood to Bollywood.

Oct 15, 2018