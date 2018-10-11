Sunny Leone hits the beach on romantic Mexico vacation with husband in new pics

Actor Sunny Leone is spending time in Mexico with husband Daniel Weber and their close friends for what seems like no specific reason — they’re just there to have a good time. The new mom, who announced the birth of her twin sons Noah and Asher in March, is showing her abs off in Cancún, one of Mexico’s most famous vacation destinations.

Sunny, 37, flaunted her svelte figure in a white bikini, while relaxing at the beach with a shirtless Daniel and their pals. Daniel and Sunny’s sons and daughter Nisha were missing from the group photos the actor posted on Instagram on Thursday. In the new photos, Sunny looks incredible while rocking baby pink lips and beachy waves loose around her face, accessorised with a white wide-brimmed straw hat.

Sunny appears to be living it up on her relaxing Mexican getaway. Check out a couple more pictures she shared with her 15.3 million followers on Wednesday:

Sunny Leone’s Mexico trip comes less than a month after her wax statue unveiled at Delhi’s Madame Tussauds. She joined a host of other Indian superstars, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, who have been honoured with their own wax statues at the museum.

Days later, Sunny admitted she was approached for hit HBO fantasy TV series, Game of Thrones, but she had to turn down the offer. Speaking about what precluded her from landing a part in Game of Thrones, Sunny told Free Press Journal in an interview, “I got this message one day. This guy’s like, ‘I know it’s really last minute, but we want to cast you for a role in Game Of Thrones’ and I was like Oh my God! No Way!”

“And then they sent the IMDB link to see who it was and then... It was fake!” Sunny said.

First Published: Oct 11, 2018 16:01 IST