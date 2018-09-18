Sunny Leone unveils wax statue at Delhi’s Madame Tussauds. See pics

Sunny Leone has got waxed and will be sharing the space with Bollywood’s who’s who at Delhi’s Madame Tussauds. The adult star-turned Bollywood actor shared her excitement about unveiling her wax statue on her Instagram handle. “So excited to be going to the unveiling of my @madametussaudsdelhi figure in Delhi today,” she posted.

People raise their mobile phones to take photos and videos of Sunny Leone during the unveiling of her wax likeness at the Madame Tussauds museum in New Delhi. (AP)

Wax statues displayed at Madame Tussauds Museum, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Actress Sunny Leone poses with her wax statue during its unveiling at Madame Tussauds Museum. (PTI)

Sunny Leone at the launch of her wax figure at the Madame Tussauds museum. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

Other personalities that have their statues at Madame Tussauds, Delhi, include Amitabh Bachchan, Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan and Anil Kapoor. Sunny had earlier spoken about her statue finding a place at the museum. “I am thrilled and grateful to Madame Tussauds for creating my figure. Having my own wax figure is completely overwhelming. This is the first time I have undergone a sitting and I must thank the entire team for making it a unique and memorable experience. I am equally excited to see ’me’ at the attraction. Madame Tussauds is a ‘one-of-a-kind’ attraction and I am so thrilled to be chosen for this incredible honour,” she had said.

Over 200 specific measurements of Sunny by a team of experts from London. Unlike many of the earlier statues of Bollywood actors, Sunny’s looks almost lifelike. Earlier, the actor launched the second season of a web series based on her life, Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone. “The experience was a lot more difficult than I thought it was going to be. I have told the stories and I know what they are. It can’t be as difficult as some other film. It was very hard emotional journey for me. But I am happy that I got to tell the truth, no matter how difficult it was for me,” she said about the web show.

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 17:08 IST