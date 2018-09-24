Sunny Leone was almost cast on Game of Thrones. Here’s what happened

There’s no denying that hit HBO fantasy TV series Game of Thrones has given fans some pretty glorious characters, jaw-dropping violence and some of the most iconic phrases on television. Most actors would probably love a chance to score a role in the series, and now Sunny Leone has revealed in an interview that she came this close to starring in Game of Thrones.

Without providing any further details about the role she was offered, Sunny admitted she was approached for Game of Thrones, but she had to turn down the offer.

Speaking about what precluded her from landing a part in Game of Thrones, Sunny told Free Press Journal in an interview, “I got this message one day. This guy’s like, ‘I know it’s really last minute, but we want to cast you for a role in Game Of Thrones’ and I was like Oh my God! No Way!”

“And then they sent the IMDB link to see who it was and then... It was fake!” Sunny said.

The Canadian-born Indian-American actor in an interview with Hindustan Times opened up about always living life on her own terms. Sunny is ready with the second season of her web show, Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone, on ZEE 5. It will document Sunny’s rise to fame as one of the most popular faces in the adult entertainment industry and her troubled relationship with her mother.

“I don’t know if my decisions are brave or just crazy. I haven’t figured it out yet,” Sunny told HT, while adding, “The show was a lot harder to shoot than I thought it was going to be.”

Taking about how the adult industry, Sunny said in the interview to Free Press Journal: “I bet there are a lot of young people here who never got tested, but you should. I know it’s very awkward, but if you’re promiscuous you should definitely get tested. And use condoms everybody.”

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 13:46 IST