Centre plans native plantations in Gurugram’s Aravalli ranges

The Centre on Thursday unveiled a comprehensive roadmap for the ecological restoration and sustainable development of the Aravalli range in the Gurugram region. Officials said the plan includes the revival of native vegetation and scientific assessment of its hydrology. (HT)

Officials said the plan includes the revival of native vegetation and scientific assessment of its hydrology.

The announcement was made by Union environment, forest and climate change minister Bhupender Yadav following a high-level review meeting chaired by Union minister Manohar Lal and attended by Haryana environment minister Rao Narbir Singh.

According to the plan, the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) has been tasked with undertaking a detailed study of the region’s hydrology and flora.

“ICFRE has been tasked with studying the hydrology and flora of the region. This also involves identifying our native vegetation,” Yadav said, adding that a proposal for the hydrological study has been outlined with ICFRE.

To be sure, a hydrological assessment can map how rainwater moves through the hills, where runoff accumulates, how much water infiltrates into the ground and which areas are important for groundwater recharge. The assessment can help identify degraded catchments, natural drainage channels, wetlands and recharge zones that need protection or restoration.

The estimated cost, commencement date for the study has not been announced yet.

According to the plan, the government plans to plant indigenous species on nearly 10,000 acres of land notified as forest in the Aravalli ranges by the Haryana government.

Yadav said native species such as dhak, ber, baheda, neem, peepal and banyan, along with more than 25 varieties of local grasses, would form an important part of the plantation and restoration programme.

The roadmap also proposes a consolidated boundary wall along urban-forest fringes to reduce human-wildlife conflict, particularly incidents involving leopards entering human settlements. The authorities will also adhere to directions issued by the Supreme Court concerning protection and preservation of the Aravallis.

The Supreme Court stayed its previous November 2025 judgment that had restricted Aravalli protection to hills over 100 meters high after environmentalists and experts condemned the decision stating that the definition leaves lower, ecologically vital ridges vulnerable to mining and construction. The court subsequently also ordered a freeze on new mining leases until a detailed sustainable mining plan (MPSM) is prepared.

Haryana Environment Minister Rao Narbir Singh emphasised the importance of coordinated efforts to protect the Aravallis while balancing the ecological needs with Gurugram’s rapid urbanisation.

The Aravallis are a natural barrier against desertification and an important groundwater recharge zone. The mountain range extends for around 670 km from near Delhi through Haryana and Rajasthan to Gujarat.

The review also covered preparations to tackle winter air pollution in the NCR. Yadav said a meeting with the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had been held and measures were being pursued to address vehicular emissions, dust pollution, solid waste and greening.