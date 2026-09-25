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HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 25, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Friday, September 25 promises loads of fun if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

Updated on: Sep 25, 2026, 03:18:44 IST
By HT Correspondent
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#TuneIn

What: Nizami Bandhu Live – Sufi Qawwali Night

Gram it: Delhi bid farewell to its last red CNG-run red Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus on Tuesday. Here’s a glimpse of the last one before it was taken away for scrapping, which marked the end of an era for the city’s iconic red low-floor bus fleet. Having completed its 15-year shelf life, the vehicle was the last of the fleet that had one transformed daily commuting in the Capital by offering air-conditioning amid scorching heat. For the drivers, conductors and mechanics who spent years working on these, the moment meant much more than just the end of a vehicle’s road life. (HT Photo)
Gram it: Delhi bid farewell to its last red CNG-run red Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus on Tuesday. Here’s a glimpse of the last one before it was taken away for scrapping, which marked the end of an era for the city’s iconic red low-floor bus fleet. Having completed its 15-year shelf life, the vehicle was the last of the fleet that had one transformed daily commuting in the Capital by offering air-conditioning amid scorching heat. For the drivers, conductors and mechanics who spent years working on these, the moment meant much more than just the end of a vehicle’s road life. (HT Photo)

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: September 25

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged

What: Anand Utsav 2026 – Classical Performances (Kathak, Bharatanatyam, Odissi, and Hindustani Vocals)

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: September 25

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#DelhiTalkies

What: 7th Nadi Utsav

Where: Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath (Near Western Court)

When: September 24 to 26

Timing: 9am to 5.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Odyssey – Artworks by Poonam Bhatnagar (Curator: Uma Nair)

Where: Main Hall, Main Building, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: September 23 to 28

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: Oslo: A Tail of Promise (Director: Isha Pungaliya with Pooja R Bhale and Oslo Khanwalkar)

Where: Lecture Room I, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate

When: September 25

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: Aaj Kavita – Poetry readings by Anil Tripathi , Himanshu Jamdagni, Abhishek Kumar Ambar and Sanjay Kundan

Where: Lecture Room II, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate

When: September 25

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: IHC Theatre Festival 2026. Har Marz Ki Dawa (Director: Saurabh Nayyar)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 25

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Phulkari: A Lingering Presence – Heirlooms and Artworks by Sunaina Suneja

Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: September 16 to October 1

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: The Synergy Ft. Arjun Bhowmick – Bhajan Jamming

Where: M3M 65th Avenue, Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 65, Gurugram

When: September 25

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Namak Kam Hai Ft. Vidit Sharma

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: September 25

Timing: 9.45pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: Baro Market Pop-up

Where: Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate

When: September 25 to 27

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

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Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On September 25, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On September 25, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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