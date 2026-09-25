What did Benjamin Netanyahu say about Hasan Piker? Israeli PM links streamer to Zohran Mamdani at UNGA speech

While speaking about Mamdani, Netanyahu said: “You count as friends people like Hasan Piker, who said America deserved 9/11. Some friends you have.” He also told Mamdani, “Shame on you for distorting the facts. Shame on you for inverting victim and aggressor. Shame on you for spitting in the face of truth.”

Netanyahu also accused Mamdani of making Jewish New Yorkers feel unsafe and called him the “antisemitic mayor of New York.” The speech turned into a direct exchange over Israel, Gaza , antisemitism and Mamdani’s criticism of Netanyahu. Mamdani has rejected Netanyahu’s accusations, calling them “baseless lies.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directly brought Twitch streamer Hasan Piker into his attack on New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani during his United Nations General Assembly speech on September 24. Netanyahu accused Mamdani of keeping company with people who support Hamas and pointed to Piker over his past comment about 9/11.

Netanyahu then turned to the wider Israel-Gaza dispute, saying: “Israel didn’t commit genocide. Israel prevented genocide.” He also accused Mamdani of falsely and repeatedly accusing Israel of genocide. These are Netanyahu’s claims; Mamdani has strongly opposed his description of Israel’s actions.

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Zohran Mamdani responds to Benjamin Netanyahu The comments came after months of tension between the two men. Mamdani has been a vocal critic of Netanyahu and had previously called him a “war criminal.” During his mayoral campaign, Mamdani also said he would seek Netanyahu’s arrest if he came to New York under an International Criminal Court warrant, although he later acknowledged that the city mayor does not have that legal power.

After the UN speech, Mamdani hit back at Netanyahu, describing his claims as “baseless lies.” The mayor has also said he opposes antisemitism and hate against any group.

Also Read: Israel's Netanyahu, at UN, calls accusations of genocide in Gaza as 'the biggest lie of the century'

Hasan Piker’s past 9/11 comment cited at UN Netanyahu’s reference to Hasan Piker focused on a controversial comment the streamer made in 2019. Piker later said the wording was inappropriate and explained that he was discussing the consequences, or “blowback,” of US foreign policy rather than saying victims of the attacks deserved to die.

Piker is a prominent political streamer who has repeatedly criticised Israel and Netanyahu. His public comments on Israel, Hamas and the October 7 attack have also added to the strong criticism. The 9/11 remark has continued to follow him, and it was cited again in coverage of his September 24 appearance at Cornell University.

Netanyahu’s mention of Piker placed a well-known online political figure inside a major diplomatic speech, while the Israeli prime minister used the UN platform to challenge Mamdani directly over his views on Israel and Gaza.