Cody Gakpo scored in stoppage time to snatch a 1-1 draw for the Netherlands at home to Germany on Jurgen Klopp's debut in the visiting dugout in the Nations League on Thursday. Last-gasp Gakpo strike snatches Dutch draw to sour Klopp debut

Germany led through a first-half strike from Felix Nmecha but Gakpo fired home a superb volley in the closing moments from a Ruben van Bommel cross.

The late equaliser was just rewards for the hosts who were aggressive and dominated much of the match under coach Xavi Hernandez, who was taking charge of the Netherlands for the first time.

Injuries to Jamal Musiala, who was scratched from the starting XI with a thigh complaint after the warm-up, and Kai Havertz, who left the field in the first half, could further sour things for Germany with three games remaining this international break.

Klopp took the reins after Germany's last-32 elimination by Paraguay at the summer's World Cup, their third straight early exit at a tournament they have won four times.

Used to taking over giants fallen on tough times, Klopp hoped to inject new blood into the side, bringing 16 debutants into the squad but named just one in the starting XI: defender Philipp Treu.

Also reeling from a disappointing last-32 World Cup exit, the hosts also turned to a big-name manager, with former Barcelona midfield strategist Xavi taking his first match in charge.

The Germans resembled an energetic Klopp side early on, but after 15 minutes Van Dijk headed in from a corner, only for the goal to be chalked off after a long VAR review.

Germany looked nervous as the hosts pressed, with goalie Marc Andre ter Stegen giving away possession cheaply and inviting danger in his first match since June 2025.

The Dutch continued to push the visitors back after the goal and had cause for complaint when Germany took the lead against the run of play with 32 minutes gone.

Netherlands Brian Brobbey went down injured in midfield but Germany played on, with Karim Adeyemi threading a pass for Nmecha to score.

Adeyemi had a golden chance to add a second but hammered over with the goal unguarded just before the break.

The hosts continued to lay siege to the German goal after the break. Mexx Meerdink scuffed the ball just wide with the goal beckoning on the 66th-minute mark.

With the visitors on course for an unlikely win deep into stoppage time, van Bommel burst down the left and curved a perfect cross over the defence and into the path of Gakpo, who fired home.

dwi/pb

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