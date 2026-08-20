Indian tycoon recalls living with 7 people on ₹21 rent while building business in Mumbai: 'Dream big. Work hard'
Anil Agarwal looked back at his early days after moving to Mumbai from Bihar with little money but intense determination to build something significant.
Vedanta Group founder and chairman Anil Agarwal has recalled his humble beginnings in Mumbai, sharing how he started his business journey from a tiny 8 ft x 9 ft office in Kalbadevi and once shared a room with seven people for a monthly rent of just ₹21.
In a post on X, Agarwal looked back at his early days after moving to Mumbai from Bihar at the age of 19 with little money but intense determination to build something significant. "Even today, if I close my eyes, I can clearly picture my first office in Kalbadevi, Mumbai," Agarwal wrote.
"When I arrived in Mumbai from Bihar at the age of 19, I had little money in my pocket, but a fierce determination in my heart that I would achieve something big. That very determination brought me to the lanes of Kalbadevi," he added.
The billionaire recalled searching for a small office for several days before meeting Rasikbhai, who helped him find a room on the fourth floor of an old building. The office measured just 8 ft x 9 ft and had a shared telephone. Agarwal said there were only three people working from the office at the time, around 1975-76.
"Back then, even having your own telephone wasn't easy. So my calls would come through to Rajkumar ji's phone nearby. It would ring twice, then cut off... and I'd rush down the stairs. Even today, it feels like those weren't two rings, but the knocks of my dreams," the billionaire said.
(Also Read: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw praises Anil Agarwal's ₹15,000 crore pledge after son's death: 'I greatly admire your gesture')
From a tiny office to a business tycoon
From that tiny office, Agarwal recalled negotiating deals with cable companies, meeting traders and learning practical business lessons that he believes could not be found in an MBA textbook.
His living conditions were similarly modest. He recalled sharing a room with seven other people near Mumbai's Cotton Exchange in Kalbadevi, paying a rent of ₹21 a month.
"Some successful days, some failed evenings, many seasons passed in that office. But every morning, I continued to unlock the lock of my first office with the same enthusiasm and pride," Agarwal said.
"That 8 ft x 9 ft room taught me... Dream big. Work hard," he concluded.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More