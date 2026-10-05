Why is CH Robinson stock down? $5.8 billion RXO deal explained

Shares of CH Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) fell 7.4% in pre-market trading after the company announced a deal to acquire RXO Inc. The deal is worth about $5.8 billion and will combine the two logistics companies into a business valued at more than $25 billion. The main reason for the CH Robinson stock drop is investor concern about the cost of the deal, new debt, and dilution of CHRW shares. CH Robinson stock falls after $5.8 billion RXO acquisition deal (REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado/File Photo) (REUTERS)

Under the agreement, RXO shareholders will receive $17.25 in cash for each RXO share. They will also receive 0.0856 shares of CH Robinson stock for every RXO share they own. The offer represents a 27% premium to RXO's 90-day volume-weighted average price, according to Investing.com.

Why CH Robinson investors are worried About 43% of the total deal payment will be made using CH Robinson stock. This means CH Robinson will issue new shares to help pay for the acquisition. Issuing new shares can dilute existing CHRW shareholders, because their ownership represents a smaller share of the combined company. This expected dilution is one of the biggest reasons investors are selling CH Robinson shares.

CH Robinson debt rises The remaining part of the $5.8 billion payment will be made in cash. CH Robinson plans to finance this cash portion with new debt. The company has secured a bridge financing facility from Morgan Stanley to help fund the transaction, according to Investing.com. This means investors are also looking at the higher debt burden created by the RXO acquisition.

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CH Robinson buybacks paused CH Robinson has said it will pause its share repurchases after the deal. The company wants to bring its debt levels back into its target range before restarting buybacks. Its target is 1.75x to 2.25x net debt compared with adjusted EBITDA. Management expects to return to that target range by the end of 2028.

Share buybacks can support a company's stock by reducing the number of shares in the market. CH Robinson's decision to stop buybacks means investors will not have that support while the company works to reduce its leverage. Along with the new shares being issued for the RXO deal, this has increased concerns about the near-term impact on CHRW shareholders, according to Investing.com.

CH Robinson earnings outlook Despite the immediate concerns, CH Robinson expects the RXO acquisition to increase its adjusted earnings per share. Management expects the deal to become accretive to adjusted EPS within nine months after closing. In simple terms, CH Robinson expects the deal to eventually add to the company's earnings per share.

CH Robinson expects the transaction to become mid-teens accretive to adjusted EPS by 2028. This forecast depends on the company achieving its planned cost savings. Management expects about $300 million in net run-rate cost synergies from the combination.

RXO deal cost savings The expected benefits from the deal depend on CH Robinson successfully finding and delivering those cost savings. Analysts have pointed to execution risk, because the company has to integrate a major competitor while also dealing with the financial costs of the acquisition. So, investors are weighing the possible long-term benefits against the risks of making the deal work, according to Investing.com.

Once completed, the acquisition will create a combined logistics business with a value of more than $25 billion. CH Robinson believes the larger company can strengthen its position in the North American third-party logistics market. Management argues that combining the two businesses can create significant long-term value for shareholders.

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Why CHRW stock fell The broader US stock market did not see a major move that could explain CH Robinson's sharp decline. The S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq were essentially flat on the day. This suggests that the RXO acquisition itself was the main reason behind CHRW's pre-market fall, rather than a broad market sell-off.

A weak September jobs report also created a small negative backdrop for cyclical industrial companies such as CH Robinson. Payroll growth came in well below expectations, raising some concerns about the US economy. However, the market reaction in CH Robinson was mainly linked to the RXO deal, rather than the jobs data.

CH Robinson stock outlook Not all analysts turned negative after the announcement. Wells Fargo kept its Buy rating on CH Robinson stock. This suggests Wells Fargo believes the long-term strategic benefits of the RXO deal could outweigh the short-term concerns over dilution, debt and integration, according to Investing.com.

Investors are worried because CH Robinson is issuing new stock, which can dilute existing shareholders. The company is also taking on new debt to finance the cash portion of the acquisition. CH Robinson will pause stock buybacks while it works to reduce its debt.

At the same time, the company must successfully integrate RXO and achieve $300 million in expected cost savings. These short-term risks have made investors sell CHRW shares even though management expects the deal to increase earnings over time.

The CH Robinson stock decline reflects a typical “acquirer discount” after a large takeover. Investors are focusing on the immediate costs: share dilution, higher debt, paused buybacks and integration risks.

CH Robinson, however, is betting that the larger combined logistics company will deliver stronger earnings and long-term growth. The key question for investors is whether the company can achieve the promised $300 million in savings and reduce its debt as planned by 2028.