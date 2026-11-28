Thane, The Thane Municipal Transport is facing an acute shortage of over 950 buses, with the NCP said on Saturday, alleging that the civic bus service is being deliberately weakened to benefit the upcoming Ring Metro project. Thane civic bus service faces shortfall of over 950 buses; NCP (SP) alleges deliberate neglect more

In a statement issued here, NCP district unit president Manoj Pradhan accused the ruling authorities and the Thane Municipal Corporation administration of a lack of strategic planning and allowing corruption to hurt the undertaking.

He questioned why 98 buses received from the Central Government have not been deployed on city roads and demanded clarity on whose interests are being protected by keeping them idle.

According to guidelines from Pune's Central Institute of Road Transport , a city needs at least 50 buses per one lakh population. For Thane's estimated population of 27 lakh, the city requires a minimum of 1,350 buses.

Against this requirement, the TMT has a total fleet of 407 buses, of which only 381 are currently operational across 112 routes, running around 7,673 daily trips. The operational buses are split across three depots: Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Depot , Kopri Depot , and Wagle Depot , Pradhan said.

While the administration plans to induct around 370 new electric and double-decker buses during the 2026-27 financial year taking the fleet to 777 Thane will still face a shortfall of 573 buses. Pradhan also pointed out that existing electric buses frequently break down mid-route, adding to commuter hardship.

The shortage has forced passengers into long peak-hour queues and pushed more commuters toward private vehicles and autorickshaws, worsening road congestion.

Pradhan also asked how the TMC plans to handle passenger demand if autorickshaw and taxi unions go ahead with their December 1 strike call.

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