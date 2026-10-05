Jailer 2 trailer: Rajinikanth returns with a bang as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian with new enemies; fans think teased cameo is Hrithik Roshan. Watch
Jailer 2 trailer: Nelson Dilipkumar brings back Rajinikanth for his sequel to Jailer with new faces and characters joining the cast.
Jailer 2 trailer: The trailer for Nelson Dilipkumar’s upcoming film Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth, was released on Monday evening. The trailer for the sequel to their 2023 hit Jailer teases Rajinikanth's return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. It brings back some old faces and teases new ones, with Tiger facing new enemies.
Jailer 2 trailer out
The 2-minute-long trailer of Jailer 2 reintroduces Rajinikanth as Tiger even as Suraj Venjaramoodu’s character seems to be in search of him. Meanwhile, the ex-jailer is now working as a driver, enduring humiliation from those who don’t know his past. The trailer, however, teases that Tiger will return to form when pushed into a corner. SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan and Mithun Chakraborty seem to be new foes while familiar faces Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar return to help their old friend. The trailer ends with Yogi Babu’s character pointing out how Tiger is killing people but cleaning a car like nothing had happened.
Internet reacts to Jailer 2 trailer
The trailer for Jailer 2 received mixed reactions from fans, with some praising it on social media and others saying it doesn’t live up to the first part. “Jailer 2 looks good, but the trailer doesn’t have that same goosebumps factor Jailer had,” read one comment on X (formerly Twitter). “Didn't feel like it lived upto the hype...Felt like they brought in a lot of star cast.. More villains into the film to bring audience to theatres.. But if it cant match part 1.. Hard to save. Lets see if #Anirudh saves it this time or not,” wrote one fan.“Higher stakes, solid action set pieces, and that trademark Nelson elevation & dark-comedy zone are all on point,” read another.
Others thought that the hinted cameo in the trailer was confirmation of Hrithik Roshan being a part of the film. “Jailer team is back in Jailer 2. This time Hrithik adds more power,” read one post. “Hrithik Roshan's one-second glimpse in the Jailer 2 trailer!” wrote another, believing the Bollywood star would feature in the film. Numerous others posted the clip of the cameo, writing captions like, “Wait… is that Hrithik Roshan Glimpse In Jailer 2?” and “That better be my boy Hrithik.”
Jailer 2 will be released in theatres on October 15. Ramya Krishnan, Anna Rajan and Jatin Sarna also feature in the film.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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