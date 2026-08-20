Is Patrick Clancy missing? Alleged 'hot mic' trial audio viral after recent sighting with new wife Rachel Danis

As the Lindsay Clancy trial entered Day 17 on Thursday, August 19, a lot of attention is being focused on Patrick Clancy, the ex-husband of the suspect. The attention has increased after the Day 17 of the trial ended abruptly - for the second straight day. Lindsay Clancy's ex-husband, Patrick Clancy. (via REUTERS)

Thursday's court session at Plymouth Superior Court in Massachusetts comes after the court session was abruptly called off on yesterday after lunch. However, the jurors were dismissed after only 30 minutes of testimony.

Ht.com had reported that it was likely a witness scheduling issue that caused the court to abruptly cancel the session. Judge William Sullivan said at the court that the trial was being called off Wednesday because of "unforeseen circumstances." He also asked public not to speculate about the cause.

However, an alleged hot mic moment from the courtroom has gone viral on social media, fueling claims about what could have prompted Wednesday and Thursday's abrupt court breaks. According to multiple social media posts, a hot mic moment from the trial allegedly caught the prosecutor saying that Patrick Clancy, the ex-husband of Lindsay Clancy, has gone missing.

Also read: Patrick Clancy timeline: What time did he leave home and reach CVS on the tragic day?

A voice clip, allegedly from the trial, purportedly documents an individual saying surreptitiously, "Patrick is missing" and "Patrick did not show up today."