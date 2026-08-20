Is Patrick Clancy missing? Alleged 'hot mic' trial audio viral after recent sighting with new wife Rachel Danis
Viral hot mic audio claims Patrick Clancy went missing, but no verified source confirms he disappeared or was expected to testify in Lindsay Clancy’s trial.
As the Lindsay Clancy trial entered Day 17 on Thursday, August 19, a lot of attention is being focused on Patrick Clancy, the ex-husband of the suspect. The attention has increased after the Day 17 of the trial ended abruptly - for the second straight day.
Thursday's court session at Plymouth Superior Court in Massachusetts comes after the court session was abruptly called off on yesterday after lunch. However, the jurors were dismissed after only 30 minutes of testimony.
Ht.com had reported that it was likely a witness scheduling issue that caused the court to abruptly cancel the session. Judge William Sullivan said at the court that the trial was being called off Wednesday because of "unforeseen circumstances." He also asked public not to speculate about the cause.
However, an alleged hot mic moment from the courtroom has gone viral on social media, fueling claims about what could have prompted Wednesday and Thursday's abrupt court breaks. According to multiple social media posts, a hot mic moment from the trial allegedly caught the prosecutor saying that Patrick Clancy, the ex-husband of Lindsay Clancy, has gone missing.
Also read: Patrick Clancy timeline: What time did he leave home and reach CVS on the tragic day?
A voice clip, allegedly from the trial, purportedly documents an individual saying surreptitiously, "Patrick is missing" and "Patrick did not show up today."
The clip has gone viral across TikTok, Facebook and X, garnering millions of views and spreading the claim that Patrick Clancy has allegedly gone missing.
Ht.com could not confirm the authenticity of the viral hot mic audio. No verified source has confirmed that Patrick Clancy was supposed to testify but has gone missing.
Here's the viral video:
When was Patrick Clancy Last Seen- Viral Vacation Photos
Patrick Clancy was recently seen vacationing in New York with his current wife, Dr. Rachel Danis. The duo was photographed lounging by a pool by TMZ.
According to the TMZ report, Patrick Clancy and Rachel Danis were last seen at an apartment in Manhattan last Thursday (August 13). Citing an eyewitness, TMZ added that Patrick Clancy and Rachel Danis talked among themselves appearing "visibly stressed." They also spent a long time looking at their phones.
Also read: Lindsay Clancy on suicide watch? Fact-checking claims as speculations about Patrick Clancy-Rachel Danis rise amid trial
What Happened On Day 17 Of Lindsay Clancy Trial
Thursday's court proceedings focused on the testimony of Sheila Cavanaugh, a board-certified chaplain at Brigham and Women's Hospital, where Lindsay Clancy was admitted after attempting to take her own life after killing her children. Cavanaugh said that she spoke with Lindsay Clancy at least 14 times, starting January 31, 2024.
"Her emotional state was very neutral, a flat affect, but I remember vividly the first thing she said to me," Cavanaugh said.
"We had been praying together, and so when I went in on Tuesday the 31st, she said to me as I held her hand to comfort her, 'I am so glad my children are safe.'"
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More