Who is Zymire Hughes? Philly police identify 'Chucky' masked man accused of terrorizing City Hall area
Philadelphia police have identified 22-year-old Zymire Hughes as the masked man who chased and threatened people near City Hall.
A masked man allegedly turned an early morning walk through Philadelphia’s Center City into a frightening situation, chasing and threatening several people before police identified 22-year-old Zymire Hughes as the suspect.
Who is Zymire Hughes
Philadelphia police identified a masked man who they say harassed, chased and threatened several people near City Hall, including a woman he allegedly asked if she was “ready to die.”
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On Thursday, August 20, police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Zymire Hughes, as per NBC News. Investigators said there is a warrant for his arrest. They also said he may have fled Pennsylvania and has ties to California and Nevada.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Hughes, police announced on Thursday.
What happened near City Hall
The incident took place over a 15-minute span in the early morning hours of Wednesday, August 12, according to Philadelphia Police Captain Jason Smith.
The suspect, who Capt. Smith said was wearing a "Chucky doll Halloween-style facemask," was first spotted on 15th and Chestnut streets that morning at 5:18am local time. Police said he was running up to people trying to scare or antagonize them while holding a cellphone in his hand, indicating he was filming his actions, as per NBC News.
Capt. Smith said there are believed to be at least six people that the suspect was running up to and "attempting to scare or antagonize" while wearing a "distinctive Chucky doll Halloween-style face mask," as per ABC News.
(This is a developing story)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKhushi Arora
Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.Read More