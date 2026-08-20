EVs make up 7% of new light goods vehicles sold in Delhi: CAQM
In 2025, electric vehicles made up 7% of new light goods vehicles in Delhi, signaling a shift to cleaner transport as fossil-fuel bans begin in 2027.
New DelhiElectric vehicles accounted for around 7% of the new N1-category light goods vehicles registered in Delhi in 2025, according to data shared by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).
The numbers indicate a shift towards cleaner commercial transport as the city prepares to make electric vehicles mandatory in the segment from next year,
Of the total 14,712 new N1 light goods vehicles sold in Delhi during 2025, 1,026 were electric, while 13,646 ran on compressed natural gas (CNG), the data showed. Only 35 diesel-powered and four petrol-powered N1 vehicles were sold during the year.
N1 vehicles are light goods carriers with a gross vehicle weight of up to 3,500kg and are used for commercial deliveries and transportation within cities. CAQM officials said the increase in electric vehicle registrations showed that the transition towards cleaner technologies in the commercial transport sector had already begun.
The active N1 fleet in Delhi stood at about 106,000 vehicles at the end of 2025. Of these, around 1,980 were electric vehicles and nearly 103,000 were CNG vehicles, according to the commission.
CAQM member secretary Tarun Kumar Pithode said the growing share of EVs among new N1 registrations, coupled with very low diesel sales, shows that cleaner commercial mobility was gaining ground. The commission has said the transition is aimed not only at reducing direct vehicular emissions but also at cutting nitrogen oxides and secondary particulate pollution linked to transport.
“The category forms just about 1-2% of registered vehicles in Delhi but leads to high levels of secondary particulate matter and NOX. It is just one part of our multi-pronged effort at controlling pollution in Delhi NCR,” said Pithode.
The data comes as CAQM moves to phase out new fossil-fuel-powered light goods vehicles in Delhi and other high-vehicle-density areas of the National Capital Region. From January 1, 2027, Delhi will allow registration of only electric N1 light goods vehicles.
The restriction will subsequently be extended to Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar from July 1, 2027. In the remaining NCR districts, restrictions on registration of new petrol and diesel N1 vehicles will come into effect from January 1, 2028. Electric and CNG vehicles will continue to be permitted in those areas.
The transition is part of CAQM’s broader strategy to reduce vehicular emissions in Delhi-NCR. The commission has also announced a phased shift towards cleaner technologies for heavier N2-category goods vehicles.
However, the electrification of heavier commercial vehicles remains at an early stage. CAQM data showed that not a single electric N2 light goods vehicle was sold in Delhi or the identified high-vehicle-density districts of NCR during 2025.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSnehil Sinha
Snehil Sinha is an Assistant Editor with the Delhi Metro bureau of Hindustan Times, where she reports on politics, governance, public policy, urban infrastructure and transport, subjects that shape the everyday lives of millions in the national capital. Over a journalism career spanning 14 years, she has built a reputation for meticulous, data-driven reporting that combines on-ground perspectives with policy analysis. She began her career with The Indian Express before joining Hindustan Times, where she has reported extensively on civic administration and urban governance in Gurugram, Noida and now Delhi. Her reporting is distinguished by its clarity, depth and balance. Whether covering large-scale infrastructure projects, environmental challenges, transport reforms or government policy, she tries to translate complex administrative decisions into accessible, engaging stories without losing nuance. Her work reflects a strong command of public records, official data and field reporting, often connecting policy announcements with their impact on citizens. Her stories go beyond headlines to explain how governance decisions influence the city's growth, mobility and quality of life, making her work an important contribution to informed public discourse.Read More
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.