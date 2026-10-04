‘You could get stabbed on the streets of London’: Man explains why life in Europe isn’t always better than in India

An Indian man has offered an unusual comparison of life in Europe and India, looking beyond the usual appeal of living abroad. He argues that the two places can feel very different once you look at the realities of everyday life. His take covers everything from the experience of living in major cities to what he believes makes India more optimistic about the years ahead. Europe vs India: What everyday life looks like. (Canva)

Indian man compares life in Europe and India Sharing his take on life in Europe and India, X user Mayukh Panja described Europe as “beautiful on the surface”, citing its blue skies, green spaces, clear rivers, castles, cafés and picturesque towns.

However, he argued that several basic services and aspects of everyday life do not work as smoothly as they appear. “You could get stabbed on the streets of London,” he wrote, while also referring to homelessness and drug use in Berlin. He added that getting a specialist doctor’s appointment or a diagnostic scan can involve long waits.

(Also Read: ‘Meri jeb mein bas ₹100 the, baaki ₹1.2 lakh bank mein’: Comedian Sharon Verma recalls her 4-year Mumbai journey)

Panja also mentioned Germany’s energy crisis and political turmoil, as well as security concerns surrounding Christmas markets. He said there was a growing longing for the past because people felt those were more hopeful times.

Comparing this with India, he acknowledged the country’s visible problems, including pollution, dirty rivers, poor-quality water, piles of rubbish and broken footpaths.

Yet, he argued that “underneath all the chaos, the filth, and the squalor, the country kind of works”. According to Panja, streets in India often feel safer in an ordinary, everyday sense.

He cited cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad, saying that the possibility of being threatened with a knife, mugged or randomly assaulted “rarely enters your mind” in the way it increasingly can in parts of major European cities.

He also pointed to employment opportunities for skilled professionals, easier access to doctors and the availability of affordable services. Most importantly, he said India has “an excitement about the future” and that it feels like “the best years are still ahead of us”.

Take a look: