WNBA Championship prize money: New CBA brings bigger payouts for champions and runners-up

The 2026 WNBA season is set to conclude on Saturday as the Golden State Valkyries and Atlanta Dream prepare to meet in a decisive Game 7 of the Finals. Regardless of the outcome, the league is guaranteed to crown a first-time champion, with both franchises chasing the first WNBA title in their respective histories. The winning team will receive a significantly increased championship prize compared to previous seasons. (AP Photo)

Beyond the opportunity to make history, the winning team will also receive a significantly increased championship prize compared to previous seasons, making the stakes even higher for Saturday’s showdown.

WNBA champion and runner-up payout The newly introduced collective bargaining agreement (CBA) has significantly increased the financial rewards available to players competing in the WNBA Finals compared to last year's postseason.

Every player on the championship-winning team's playoff roster will receive a $60,000 bonus for winning the title. Additionally, the player named Finals MVP will earn a further $30,000 bonus for their outstanding contribution to the team's championship success.

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The runners-up will also receive a financial reward, with each player on the losing team's playoff roster set to earn a $20,000 bonus despite falling short of the championship.

WNBA postseason bonuses see major increase The new payouts mark a significant jump from the 2025 postseason, when the title-winning players received $22,908 each, while members of the runner-up team earned $8,521 apiece. The reward for the Finals MVP has also increased substantially, rising from $5,000 last year to $30,000 under the new arrangement.

Therefore, simply reaching the Finals now guarantees a much larger financial reward than in previous seasons.

New CBA expands postseason player bonuses The revised payouts are part of a new CBA reached between the WNBA and the Women's National Basketball Players Association in March 2026.

The seven-year agreement, which remains in effect through 2032, brings major changes to player salaries, benefits and the league's overall financial framework. It also introduces a revised bonus system covering every stage of the postseason rather than limiting the increased rewards to the Finals.

Under the new structure, players whose teams are knocked out in the opening round will receive $5,000 each, while those eliminated in the semifinals will earn $10,000 apiece.

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Previously, the Commissioner's Cup, the WNBA's midseason competition, offered players the possibility of earning a bigger individual payout than winning the league championship. The latest agreement addresses that gap by significantly increasing playoff bonuses and placing greater financial value on securing the WNBA title.