WNBA Championship prize money: New CBA brings bigger payouts for champions and runners-up
The WNBA’s new collective bargaining agreement significantly boosts Finals rewards, offering players much larger championship and MVP bonuses than last season.
The 2026 WNBA season is set to conclude on Saturday as the Golden State Valkyries and Atlanta Dream prepare to meet in a decisive Game 7 of the Finals. Regardless of the outcome, the league is guaranteed to crown a first-time champion, with both franchises chasing the first WNBA title in their respective histories.
Beyond the opportunity to make history, the winning team will also receive a significantly increased championship prize compared to previous seasons, making the stakes even higher for Saturday’s showdown.
WNBA champion and runner-up payout
The newly introduced collective bargaining agreement (CBA) has significantly increased the financial rewards available to players competing in the WNBA Finals compared to last year's postseason.
Every player on the championship-winning team's playoff roster will receive a $60,000 bonus for winning the title. Additionally, the player named Finals MVP will earn a further $30,000 bonus for their outstanding contribution to the team's championship success.
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The runners-up will also receive a financial reward, with each player on the losing team's playoff roster set to earn a $20,000 bonus despite falling short of the championship.
WNBA postseason bonuses see major increase
The new payouts mark a significant jump from the 2025 postseason, when the title-winning players received $22,908 each, while members of the runner-up team earned $8,521 apiece. The reward for the Finals MVP has also increased substantially, rising from $5,000 last year to $30,000 under the new arrangement.
Therefore, simply reaching the Finals now guarantees a much larger financial reward than in previous seasons.
New CBA expands postseason player bonuses
The revised payouts are part of a new CBA reached between the WNBA and the Women's National Basketball Players Association in March 2026.
The seven-year agreement, which remains in effect through 2032, brings major changes to player salaries, benefits and the league's overall financial framework. It also introduces a revised bonus system covering every stage of the postseason rather than limiting the increased rewards to the Finals.
Under the new structure, players whose teams are knocked out in the opening round will receive $5,000 each, while those eliminated in the semifinals will earn $10,000 apiece.
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Previously, the Commissioner's Cup, the WNBA's midseason competition, offered players the possibility of earning a bigger individual payout than winning the league championship. The latest agreement addresses that gap by significantly increasing playoff bonuses and placing greater financial value on securing the WNBA title.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More