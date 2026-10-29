WWE offered to change SmackDown schedule to accommodate WNBA Finals: Report

WWE reportedly offered to push back this week’s SmackDown broadcast by an hour to accommodate the WNBA Finals, according to a report by ESPN. The reported proposal involved discussions between WWE president Nick Khan and Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena CEO Steve Koonin, although WWE has not publicly confirmed the reported offer. While the WNBA Game 6 was slated to take place between 7-9pm, the WWE SmackDown event was slated for 8:00pm ET. WWE offered to push SmackDown back by an hour for WNBA Finals. (AP Photo)

The report said Koonin contacted Khan about moving SmackDown on USA Network to 9 p.m. ET to accommodate the WNBA Finals on the same network. Khan reportedly agreed to the proposal, which was intended to give the championship game a more suitable venue and broadcast window.

However, the reported schedule change did not take place.

After Khan agreed to the proposed change, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert raised concerns about scheduling a potential Game 7 on Tuesday, November 3, which is Election Night for the US midterm elections. The league subsequently abandoned the plan to move the Finals to an evening slot and returned to the 12:30 p.m. ET tipoff on Thursday, October 29, while SmackDown remained on its regular Friday schedule, according to ESPN.

The WNBA announced on October 26 that Game 6 would take place on Thursday, October 29, at 12:30 p.m. ET. WWE’s official SmackDown preview lists the program for Friday, October 30, at its regular time of 8 p.m. ET.

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WNBA Finals game moved to earlier time slot The WNBA Finals matchup between the Golden State Valkyries and Atlanta Dream was originally scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. The league subsequently moved Game 6 to 12:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The change also affected the Atlanta Hawks’ NBA schedule. According to the WNBA’s announcement, the Hawks agreed to move their regular-season game against the Cleveland Cavaliers to 8 p.m. ET on Thursday.

The Finals are being broadcast on USA Network and streamed on Peacock, according to the league. The revised schedule allows the WNBA championship game to take place earlier in the day.

SmackDown remains scheduled for Friday WWE’s official preview confirms that SmackDown will air at its regular time of 8 p.m. ET on Friday, October 30, on USA Network.

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The episode, billed as “Danhausen’s Very Nice, Very Evil SmackDown”, will feature Sami Zayn defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Trick Williams. Chelsea Green is also scheduled to defend the WWE Women’s Championship against Nikki Bella.

The program will additionally feature Danhausen hosting the show.