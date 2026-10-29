US Senator Ted Cruz calls streamer Hasan Piker ‘Jew-hating racist’, questions Democrats’ support

“When people say, will you denounce this? He’s like, absolutely not. That’s my guy. You know what? I believe you,” Cruz said, referring to the refusal to disavow Piker.

Cruz, a Republican from Texas , has repeatedly targeted Piker over his past remarks about the United States, Israel and Jewish people. The senator has also criticized Democrats who have associated with the streamer, arguing that their response to his rhetoric reflects the party’s broader political direction.

US Senator Ted Cruz has intensified his criticism of political streamer Hasan Piker. Describing him as a “vicious, America-hating, Christian-hating, Jew-hating racist”, Cruz questioned Democrats’ willingness to distance themselves from the online commentator.

The remarks come amid a wider political dispute over Piker’s influence among younger voters and his involvement with Democratic candidates.

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Cruz has criticized Democrats over Hasan Piker Cruz previously criticized the University of Texas at Austin’s College Democrats chapter for inviting Piker to speak at an event scheduled for September 30.

In a September 10 statement to Jewish Insider, Cruz described Piker as an “America-hating Marxist” and accused him of saying that the United States deserved the September 11, 2001, attacks.

“Americans are entitled to free speech, but it is incumbent upon good people to condemn Piker’s incitement,” Cruz said in the statement.

The senator argued that Democrats bringing Piker to college campuses, while others remained silent, reflected the state of their party. The planned university appearance also drew criticism from other Texas politicians, including Republican Governor Greg Abbott and Democratic Representative Henry Cuellar, according to Fox News.

Piker, meanwhile, has challenged efforts to stop him from speaking at public universities, arguing that such pressure raises concerns about freedom of speech.

Hasan Piker’s political influence draws scrutiny Piker, a Turkish-American political commentator who livestreams on Twitch, has become a point of contention in Democratic politics as candidates seek to connect with younger voters.

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His appearances alongside Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed have attracted particular scrutiny. Critics have objected to Piker’s past comments about Israel, Jewish people and the September 11 attacks, while supporters view his large online audience as a way to reach voters who may not engage with traditional political messaging.

The debate has also prompted questions about whether Democratic candidates should publicly distance themselves from controversial figures whose support could help them reach younger audiences.

In an October 15 interview with NPR, Piker defended his political outlook, describing himself as a socialist and anti-imperialist. He also acknowledged using incendiary language, while arguing that his remarks are sometimes circulated without sufficient context.