An interview that questioned the working of the police cost him nearly eight years of his service. Now, 1992-batch IPS officer Jasvir Singh is back, with the Uttar Pradesh government ending one of the longest suspensions of a senior officer in the state. IPS Jasvir Singh (Sourced)

Singh’s suspension, which began on February 14, 2019, was revoked on November 16, 2026, after seven years, nine months and two days. He has been posted as additional director general (ADG) in waiting at the police headquarters in Lucknow, according to the UP Police website.

He was suspended after an interview to an English news portal in January 2019. Then posted as ADG (rules and manuals), he had questioned police functioning, the encounter policy and the system of postings for senior officers.

The government sought his explanation, treating his remarks as a possible violation of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules. According to the suspension order, Singh stopped reporting for duty from February 4, 2019, without prior intimation or permission from the competent authority, after being served a notice seeking his response. His unauthorised absence and alleged violation of service conduct rules led to the suspension.

Departmental proceedings continued during the suspension, with proposals related to the inquiry referred to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Singh wrote to the state home department and the UPSC, seeking an inquiry into his case by an agency from another state. He also approached the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) over his prolonged suspension and other service-related matters.

The case was examined through departmental proceedings and meetings of the suspension review committee. After a prolonged process, the government decided to revoke the suspension and reinstate him under the applicable rules.

However, Singh has been placed in the waiting category and is yet to get a regular posting. Several officers from his 1992 batch and the 1993, 1994 and 1995 batches have already attained the rank of director general (DG). He is due to retire in January 2028.

Why the suspension was unusual?

Under the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, suspension orders are reviewed periodically, generally every three months after the initial review. Continuation beyond six months involves prescribed review and approval at the state and central government levels. The rules do not set an absolute maximum period of suspension. Singh received subsistence allowance during this period under the applicable service rules.

IPS had initiated probe against Raghuraj Pratap Singh

Singh first came into public view in 2003 when, as superintendent of police (SP), food cell, he began an investigation into an alleged multi-crore foodgrain scam involving then minister Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya. The alleged irregularities pertained to Lakhimpur Kheri and Sitapur districts. The probe was later transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In a career of over three decades, Singh served as assistant superintendent of police in Saharanpur and Meerut during probation, followed by SP postings in Pratapgarh (1997) and Maharajganj (2002). He also held SP and SSP postings in other districts, including Muzaffarnagar.

His posting as ADG (rules and manuals) was his last assignment before the 2019 suspension.

Born in 1968, Singh hails from Punjab. A civil engineering graduate, he cleared the UPSC examination and joined the 1992 batch of the Indian Police Service. Allotted the Uttar Pradesh cadre, he joined the service on September 5, 1993.

His next posting will show how much of a role he gets in active police administration before he retires in January 2028.