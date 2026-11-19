The government has proposed amendments to corporate social responsibility norms, including allowing initiatives in mental health, career counselling, the PM Internship Scheme and clean energy as eligible activities under the companies law. As per the proposed changes, all CSR-mandated companies may commission independent impact assessments. (Representational image)

Besides, one-off events, financing of government schemes, corpus fund contributions and in-kind contributions of a company's own products, other than immediate disaster relief, are proposed to be excluded from the CSR ambit.

A certain class of profitable companies are required to shell out at least two per cent of their three-year average annual profit towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities in a financial year.

The corporate affairs ministry has proposed amendments to the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, as well as Schedule VII, which provides a broad list of areas where activities can be eligible under the CSR framework.

To expand the scope of CSR activities, the ministry has mooted inclusion of mental health, telemedicine, career counselling, the PM Internship Scheme, clean energy and waste management, including e-waste management, under Schedule VII.

Also, animal welfare, marine conservation and sports infrastructure are to be included.

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The ministry's proposed amendments also seek to put in place a stronger oversight mechanism for implementing agencies wherein the registration of an agency can be cancelled, and once done, there will be a three-year ban on re-registration for the particular agency.

Among other amendments, the ministry has proposed that international organisations headquartered in India can be eligible for functioning as CSR implementing agencies.

As per the proposed changes, all CSR-mandated companies may commission independent impact assessments.

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Amit Agarwal, Senior Partner at advisory firm Nangia & Co LLP, said the proposed amendments aim to marry the actual spend with the objectives of the CSR framework.

"CSR will increasingly be judged not by how much is spent, but by what it achieves on the ground.

"... distributing one's own products free of cost has often worked more as brand promotion than as social responsibility. The exclusions draw a clear line between genuine impact and freebies, events or idle corpus funds," he said.

In a public notice, the ministry said it has reviewed the existing CSR ecosystem.

"... to further strengthen business involvement in CSR, suggestions were invited from various stakeholders, so that the ministry could facilitate businesses to be even more socially, economically, and environmentally responsible.

"Multiple suggestions were received from various stakeholders to propose various changes in the CSR framework," it said.

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The ministry has sought stakeholders' comments on the proposed amendments to the rules till December 11.

Anjali Malhotra, Partner - Regulatory at consultancy Nangia Global, said the proposed measures are expected to strengthen regulatory oversight, promote greater transparency and accountability in the allocation and utilisation of CSR funds.