BJP MLA from Bharmaur Janak Raj on Thursday said that if the allegations about records of "irregular" surgeries, raised by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, are proved, he would resign from the legislator's post. BJP MLA Janak Raj said he would resign if allegations of ‘irregular’ surgeries under the HimCare scheme are proved. (Source: X/@jrmlabharmour)

He urged the government to have the matter investigated by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court or a high court and demanded Sukhu's resignation if the claims can not be substantiated.

The MLA's statement came during the discussion on an adjournment motion during the ongoing winter session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly.

He was referring to Sukhu's earlier remarks about uterus removal surgeries allegedly performed on men and "a testicular surgery performed on a female patient" under the HimCare scheme launched by the previous BJP government in the state, citing an investigation.

Raj, who is the former medical superintendent of the Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, asserted that there is a conspiracy to defame the HimCare scheme and that the accusations regarding his performing 'uterus removal' (hysterectomy) surgeries on four men are part of this agenda.

Presenting documents in the house, he claimed that two of these surgeries took place during the tenure of the current Congress government -- on February 21 and April 26, 2023.

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He added that those familiar with medical science are aware that men can also possess a uterus. "In fact, 300 such cases have been reported globally," he said.

Janakraj said 1.1 million patients in the state have benefited from the scheme, which was launched in 2019 and provides free healthcare services to low-income individual groups who are not covered under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana or Jan Arogya Yojana in the state.

He also told the house that a medical superintendent has no involvement with the login credentials for HimCare or Ayushman schemes.

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Upping the attack on the ruling Congress party, the legislator accused it of misleading the state through its guarantees and further sought an inquiry into the observations made by the CAG regarding the government's financial operations.

He also alleged financial irregularities amounting to ₹112 crore, involving a Telangana-based company, in the state's liquor contracts and brought up several other issues, including "severe" shortages of medicines at hospitals and "substandard" quality of ration distributed.

Janak Raj said he was summoned to Shimla by the Vigilance Department in connection with an investigation into the HimCare scheme.

"I told them a medical superintendent has no involvement with the HimCare login credentials. Nevertheless, please provide me with the questionnaire; I will answer every question," he said.

The BJP MLA alleged that he was also made to sit for three to four hours by the Vigilance officials, as they said "we need to create a news story after all".