Crislan’s stoppage-time header hands Gokulam Kerala dramatic win over debutants Samaleswari

A stoppage-time winner from Crislan Da Silva gave Gokulam Kerala FC a 3-2 victory over debutants Samaleswari SC in their Indian Football League 2026-27 encounter at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode on Saturday, 31 October 2026. Gokulam Kerala beat debutants Samaleswari in IFL. (IFL Image)

Gokulam led 2-0 at half-time, but Samaleswari fought back to draw level in the 90th minute, only for Crislan to restore the home side’s advantage deep into added time. Crislan scored twice for Gokulam, in the 16th minute and the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time, with Makan Chothe adding the other goal in the 25th minute. Samaleswari’s goals came from a Mohammed Rafi own goal in the 75th minute and a Jorge Pereyra Diaz penalty in the 90th.

Gokulam made a lively start in front of their home supporters, looking to stretch play down the flanks at every opportunity. Chothe was a constant threat with his runs in behind, and Samaleswari spent much of the opening exchanges working to keep their shape.

The debutants nonetheless carved out the first opening of the evening in the sixth minute. Sahil Harijan showed quick feet to beat his marker on the left and drove a low cross into the middle, where Pereyra Diaz arrived to meet it, only to see his effort flash inches wide. Growing in confidence, Samaleswari enjoyed a promising spell soon after, and in the 11th minute Ishan Pandita found time and space on the edge of the box before sending a shot narrowly off target.

Gokulam absorbed Samaleswari’s high press patiently and gradually wrested back control, and their pressure told in the 16th minute through their Brazilian pairing. Victor Da Silva threaded an incisive pass into the path of Crislan, whose well-timed run had taken him into the box. The forward took a look up and rifled a fine finish past Aaryan Anjaneya.

Samaleswari responded positively and came close to drawing level in the 22nd minute. A ball over the top sent Roshan Panna racing through on goal, but Gokulam goalkeeper Shibin Raj came bravely off his line to meet him and smother the danger, taking a knock in the process before carrying on.

Three minutes later, Gokulam doubled their advantage. Naresh Singh swung in a cross from the right, Victor met it and laid the ball invitingly into Chothe’s path, and the winger made no mistake from close range, slotting past Aaryan.

The second goal allowed Gokulam to settle into a smooth passing rhythm, and the understanding between Victor and Crislan became the thread running through much of their play. The two Brazilians combined repeatedly between the lines, asking constant questions of the Samaleswari backline. Victor almost added a third in added time, but his free-kick from a promising position sailed over the crossbar, and Gokulam went into the break with a firm grip on proceedings and a deserved two-goal lead.

The second half began in stop-start fashion, with a steady stream of free-kicks breaking up the rhythm on both sides. Samaleswari brought fresh urgency to their play in search of a way back, but Gokulam held their shape well and allowed few clear openings.

The debutants produced their most fluent passage of the match in the 58th minute, stringing together a series of crisp short passes in the final third before Sahil let fly first time from outside the box, though the youngster’s effort drifted off target. Four minutes later, Pereyra Diaz showed real strength to receive the ball in the box and shield it from two Gokulam defenders before driving a hard, low shot towards the near post, where Shibin got down quickly to save.

Samaleswari were growing into the contest now, enjoying more of the ball in the final third and keeping the Gokulam defence busy, even if the decisive final pass was still proving elusive. Their reward arrived, with a touch of fortune, in the 75th minute. A long throw was launched into the Gokulam box, and second-half substitute Rafi, rushing across to clear, sliced the ball into his own net.

Also Read - ISL: Mohun Bagan go top with comeback win

Pereyra Diaz went close again in the 80th minute, cutting in from the left and unleashing a vicious curling effort that Shibin kept out with an excellent full-stretch dive. The goalkeeper collided with the post in the process, however, and was unable to continue. He was carried off and replaced by Ravi Kumar, a significant setback for the hosts.

Ravi was called into action almost immediately. In the 84th minute, a Samaleswari corner was cleared only as far as Fredy Chawngthansanga on the edge of the box, and his first-time strike flew towards goal before Ravi produced a sharp save.

Samaleswari fight hard Samaleswari’s persistence was finally rewarded in the 90th minute. The referee pointed to the spot after Pereyra Diaz’s header was stopped by Rafi’s hand inside the box, and the Argentinian stepped up to convert the penalty himself.

Yet Gokulam had one more twist in store. Seven minutes into stoppage time, Sachu Siby floated a cross into the box and Crislan rose highest to head past the onrushing goalkeeper, sealing the points with his second goal of the evening.

It was a match of two contrasting halves. Gokulam controlled the first and were comfortably ahead at the break, but Samaleswari’s spirited second-half response turned the contest on its head. In the end, it was the two-time champions who struck last, opening their campaign with all three points.

Gokulam travel to Jaipur to face Rajasthan United FC at the Vidyadhar Nagar Stadium on November 7, while Samaleswari host Dempo SC at the Birsa Munda Athletics Stadium in Ranchi on November 5.