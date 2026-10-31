ISL: Mohun Bagan go top with comeback win

Kolkata: Mohun Bagan Super Giant rose to the top of the Indian Super League (ISL) 13 standings with a show of character and their enviable strength in depth. In the end, Punjab FC, one of the three teams unbeaten going into this match, were lucky that they lost only 2-1 at the Salt Lake stadium on Saturday. After their third successive win, Mohun Bagan have nine points from four matches. Punjab FC stay on seven from as many. Dejan Drazic scored the winner for Mohun Bagan Super Giant. (ISL Image)

Punjab FC have had a thing for goals early and late in ISL13. Alfred Planas put them ahead in the third minute with a strike from range that Vishal Kaith should have saved. Kaith had kept Mohun Bagan in the game against Chenniayin FC on Monday before Manvir Singh stole the winner. He had an iffy game on a night when the action was far from Mohun Bagan’s goal for large parts. Kaith missed a corner-kick late in the game but it was also his strong right-hand save in the 76th minute that denied Planas.

That and Deepak Tangri sliding in to deny Ricky Shabong’s delivery and Alberto Rodriguez making a late block meant that Punjab FC wouldn’t get another late goal. Mohun Bagan could have but a combination of poor finishing and smart goalkeeping from Arshdeep Singh kept the difference between the teams to a minimum; Dejan Drazic’s 42nd minute goal with a long-ranger turning out to be the match winner.

Mohun Bagan’s inability to be more clinical in front of goal cost them against NorthEast United. It could have been four wins in as many matches in this campaign. Lee Irwin, who helped the home team draw level with an angular delight in the 17th minute, couldn’t sort his legs and chip over Arshdeep in the 75th minute after Liston Colaco, again used as a late substitute, found the Scot. Four minutes later, Colaco found Manvir Singh who was caught in traffic.

When Manvir returned the compliment, Colaco shanked his shot. Colaco then drove on goal and Arshdeep got a strong hand to deny him. Manvir and Colaco again combined but with Lallianzuala Chhangte waiting, Colaco went for glory and failed to get enough bend on his right-footer. Mohun Bagan were using their opponents for target practice.

Also Read - ISL: Luna misses penalty as Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters play out goalless draw

But they looked to have begun from where they had left off against Chennaiyin FC – shakily. Head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis gave Subhasish Bose his first start after praising him for his attitude and his contribution to the winner on Monday. Mohun Bagan again left space in the middle and that led to Planas finding Konsam Sanathoi Singh and running in to receive the return ball because no one tracked him. Planas beat Bose and Tangri and fired powerfully with Kaith getting his hands to it but not being able to keep it out.

Then, Sahal Abdul Samad limped off with an injury. This is where the game changed because Anirudh Thapa took Samad’s place and played like he was born to be No.10. It was a combination of Bose snatching and Thapa finding Irwin that led to the equaliser. Playing further up the pitch like he would at Chennaiyin FC, Thapa was the best player on view. He kept finding space and finding teammates in space. And having been used as a defensive midfielder by different coaches at Mohun Bagan showed that aspect of his game as well with crucial interventions.

Brought back into the India team, Thapa had scored against Uruguay and again showed that if used at an attacking option, he can make the difference.

If Thapa made the difference in front, it was Rodriguez who did that at the back. The Spaniard kept Rapheal Messi Bouli at bay and marshalled the backline to ensure that Mohun Bagan didn’t lose control after taking the lead. Mohun Bagan also held their line well to catch Messi Bouli off-side. And when a defender moved up, Tangri would slip into defence.

Drazic scores the winner The second goal came from a throw in after Sameer Zeljkovic found Irwin, forcing Bejoy Varghese to clear his line. Irwin took the throw and Drazic fired from 20 yards out, his shot taking a wicked deflection off Varghese. Punjab FC, as they did through the night, had retreated too deep allowing Mohun Bagan time and space and were punished.

Dilmperis has tinkered with the line-up so far but with Bose as left-back, Drazic as left-side attacker and Manvir on the right, Mohun Bagan may have found their balance.