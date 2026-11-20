The leaders issued a declaration pledging cooperation on nuclear security, energy supplies and other issues, but announced no concrete progress toward ending the war in Ukraine or reshaping Europe’s security order, a longstanding ambition of the Russian president. Still, the summit gave Putin a chance to burnish Russia’s standing on the world stage.

But the meeting in China also showed the limits of what his relationships with President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping can accomplish, with the three powers pursuing their own interests and divided over major geopolitical questions.

Sharing a stage with two of the world’s most powerful leaders was a major diplomatic coup for Russian President Vladimir Putin, nearly five years after his invasion of Ukraine made him a pariah across much of the West.

What did Putin gain from the summit despite the lack of a Ukraine breakthrough?

What did Putin gain from the summit despite the lack of a Ukraine breakthrough?

“The very appearance of the leaders together affirms Russia’s great-power status on par with the U.S. and China,” said Hanna Notte, Eurasia director at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies and author of a recent book on Russia’s foreign and security policy.

Trump reinforced that symbolism in a separate meeting with Putin on Thursday, greeting the Russian leader as “my friend” and praising their longstanding relationship. “I think a lot of wonderful things can come out of this, or at least start,” Trump told reporters before the two men sat down for roughly 40 minutes of talks.

The two discussed Ukraine and bilateral relations, according to Kremlin foreign-policy adviser Yuri Ushakov, who said Putin emerged in an “excellent mood.” But Ushakov also acknowledged that neither side had made any particularly important statements, describing the bilateral as largely preparatory for the three-way summit.

The Kremlin leader had been pushing for such a meeting with Trump and Xi for months. For Putin, the meeting provided an opportunity to press his case on Ukraine and Russia’s efforts to establish a new security architecture that Moscow hopes would roll back some aspects of the post-Cold War order, including the eastward expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Those demands are central to Putin’s vision for Russia, the world’s biggest nuclear power, but one whose economic strength and influence abroad have declined since the fall of the Soviet Union. Putin launched his war in Ukraine, in part, to reverse that erosion of Russian influence and restore the country’s standing among the world’s great powers.

The prospect of a broader agreement on Ukraine or the global security order has raised concerns among European and Ukrainian officials, who object to being excluded from negotiations over their own security. But Xi has shown little appetite for discussing Ukraine’s future without European participation.

The contrasting priorities were evident at the meeting in Shenzhen. While Putin explicitly mentioned Ukraine at the opening of Thursday’s talks, Xi spoke more broadly about the need for cooperation among major powers.

“Putin is once again pushing ideas about European security that were nonstarters on the eve of the full-scale invasion five years ago,” said Andrew Weiss, the James Family Chair and vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. “The Russian leader’s hope is that Trump is desperate enough for a foreign policy ‘win’ that he latches on to at least some of them and rams them down Ukraine’s and Europe’s throat.”

After the three-way summit, Trump dialed into a meeting of European leaders on support for Ukraine and said that he had delivered a strong message to his counterparts about his desire for peace, according to his envoy and son-in-law Jared Kushner who attended the meeting.

“But I believe he also came away believing that peace is achievable,” Kushner told reporters afterward.

Any new agreement on the global order would be hard won. Putin has watched both the U.S. and China gradually encroach on Moscow’s influence, with Beijing chipping away at Russian influence in Central Asia and NATO moving eastward. Despite Trump’s warm personal ties to Putin, he has also presided over efforts to expand American influence in the Kremlin’s former Soviet backyard. And neither appears willing to cede influence.