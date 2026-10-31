ISL: Luna misses penalty as Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters play out goalless draw

Marina Arena witnessed a gripping contest as Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters FC played out a goalless draw in an MG Indian Super League (MG ISL) 2026-27 fixture, on Saturday, with Chennaiyin making their first appearance of the season at home. Adrian Luna came closest to breaking the deadlock when his 49th-minute penalty struck the woodwork, while Irfan Yadwad rattled the top-right corner of the crossbar in the 69th minute. Amrinder Singh also produced a series of crucial saves, including a decisive one-on-one stop in the 89th minute, to keep the scores level. Kerala Blasters held to a draw by Chennaiyin FC after Luna fails to convert penalty (ISL Image)

Both teams started with intensity and high pressing in a physical contest and transitioned quickly, chasing the opening goal while trying to punish each other with fast breaks and entries into the final third.

Chennaiyin FC created the first major opening of the match in the 31st minute when Madih Talal cleverly stepped over the ball to cut inside before unleashing a curling right-footed effort. Amrinder Singh was alert to the danger, pushing the shot away to safety. Four minutes later, Ramon Tanque picked out Irfan Yadwad inside the box, with the latter unleashing a powerful strike from the right. Amrinder once again came to Kerala’s rescue with an impressive save to keep the scores level.

The Blasters soaked up the pressure from the fast Chennaiyin attacks and tried to respond with breaks of their own, floating several crosses into the box, but the hosts’ defence stood tall to stifle every opportunity created in the half. Chennaiyin kept threatening with back-to-back attacks, and the half ended 0-0, with both teams looking to reset and go for all three points in the second half.

Kerala Blasters started the second half on the front foot and made a change at the restart, with Sumit Singh replacing Hormipam Ruivah in the 46th minute. Luna sent a cross into the box for Mohammad Sanan, who was brought down by Yadwad. In his attempts to protest his innocence during the run of play, the ball struck the Chennaiyin winger’s arm, prompting the referee to point to the spot. Luna stepped up, paused briefly before his run-up and sent the goalkeeper the wrong way, but the ball struck the woodwork and rolled away from danger.

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Kerala Blasters were back on the attack soon after, when Andre Green carried the ball on a fast break after receiving a through ball and smashed a left-footed shot across the pitch in the 54th minute. Mohammad Nawaz made a big save. As the game heated up, both teams were involved in skirmishes and scuffles across the pitch, each determined to win the fixture.

Chennaiyin made changes around the hour mark, with Lalhriatpuia Chawnghtu coming on for Ayush Chhetri and S Prakadeswaran replacing Brison Fernandes. In the 69th minute, Yadwad produced a moment of individual brilliance, trying to finesse a right-footed effort across Amrinder, but the ball hit the top-right corner of the crossbar.

Kerala Blasters shuffled their attack in the 77th minute, with Vibin Mohanan replacing Korou Singh and MS Sreekuttan replacing Sanan. Luna made way for Momo Yansane five minutes later, and the game went neck and neck in the closing stages, with both teams pressing forward. In the 87th minute, Tanque and Bhutia were replaced by Bryce Miranda and Dippendu Biswas.