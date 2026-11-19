Rakshitha Sree Santhosh Ramraj raised her hands to her head in disbelief. She stood rooted to the spot for a few seconds, unable to process what she had just done. The demands of badminton, however, dictate that players should greet each other at the net after the match. It gave the 19-year-old not much time to gather her thoughts. Rakshitha Sree with a big win. (BWF)

She walked up to the net to shake hands with her idol Chen Yu Fei before stepping off court.

“I still can’t believe that I won against her,” she told BWF after the match. “This will be one of the most memorable days in my career.”

At the Kai Tak Arena, the Indian pulled off a stunning 21-18, 24-22 win over the Tokyo Olympics champion and current world No.4 shuttler from China, in their Round of 16 clash at the $500,000 Hong Kong Open on Thursday.

The excitement in Rakshitha’s voice could not be hidden. But it only told the story of the final result and not the astonishing comeback she managed to pull off in the second game.

In the opening exchanges, Chen was on the front foot as she won the first three points of the match and built up a 5-2 lead. Rakshitha, the world No.47, however, quickly bounced back.

From trailing 4-7, the Indian won seven points on the trot to go up 11-7 at the interval. It was a lead that she would go on to build into a seven-point advantage (18-11). But Chen managed to reduce the deficit before Rakshitha eventually held on to take the first game 21-18.

After the change of ends, it was one-way traffic in favour of the second seed. Chen led 15-5 and looked on her way to take the match into the decider.

Rakshitha, however, refused to concede easily.

“I just didn’t give up at any time,” she said. “I was free and played all my strokes. I’m happy my stokes were good, and it’s an advantage for me because my attack is really good.

“I was preparing for a third game, but I didn’t want to give up and lose the second so easily. It was just about trying against a senior, because I had nothing to lose.”

With clarity of thought, Rakshitha stormed back into the game, eventually levelling the scores at 19-19.

Chen did have to save a match point, while Rakshitha saved two game points.

But trailing at 21-22, Rakshitha won the next three points on the trot to secure “the biggest win of (her) career.”

The win secures her a spot in the quarter-finals of the Super 500 competition -- the first time she has reached this far at a tournament of this magnitude. She did, however, travel to Hong Kong with some momentum.

She won her previous tournament -- the Telangana India International Challenge. It was the second title of the year, having won the Vietnam International Challenge in March. On the BWF Tour, she had reached a semi-final at the Korea Masters Super 300 in August.

She began her campaign in Hong Kong with a 21-18, 21-18 win over Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark.

In Chen, however, she faced a different level of opponent. But Rakshitha, who is a part of a promising group of young shuttlers emerging from the country, made her first big move in the bigger stages of the tour.

Up next for her is reigning World Championships bronze medallist Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand. But beating her idol Chen, though, has given her a shot of confidence to push for bigger results.

“I think I’m not less than anyone,” she added. “I think I can do better than this in the future.”

Earlier, men's doubles fifth seeds Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered the last eight stage with a 21-19, 21-16 win over Malaysians Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub Azriyn/Tan Wee Kiong.

Lakshya Sen also progressed to the men's singles quarters by beating experience Dane Rasmus Gemke 21-11, 21-18.

However, it was the end of the road for Treesa Jolly and P Gayatri Gopichand who lost 20-22, 13-21 to Americans Lauren Lam and Allison Quynh Lee.

Ashmita Chaliha also lost as she went down 17-21, 12-21 to Japan's Hina Akechi.