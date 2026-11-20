Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s mother, Savitri Devi (91), died on Friday morning at Panchur, her ancestral village in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district. Yogi Adityanath's mother died in Uttarakhand on Friday. (X/@pushkardhami)

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over her death. In a post on X, Dhami said the news of Savitri Devi’s passing was deeply saddening and described her death as an irreparable loss to the family.

“Mother’s love, blessings and affection are the most precious assets of life,” Dhami said, offering his condolences to Yogi Adityanath and his family. He also prayed to Baba Kedar to grant the departed soul a place at his holy feet and give strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss.