The Supreme Court on Friday declined to order a separate listing of an application seeking recall of the order referring the challenge to the 2023 election commissioners’ appointment law to a Constitution bench, with Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant saying the plea can be raised before the five-judge bench already constituted to hear the matter. The recall application was filed on the ground that the justice Sharma ought to have disclosed a possible conflict of interest and recused himself. (Hindustan Times/Sanchit Khanna)

The development came when advocate Prashant Bhushan mentioned the recall application before the CJI, pointing out that one of the two judges who passed the September 23 order to refer the case to the constitution bench was retiring next week. Bhushan urged the court to list the application before the same two-judge bench of justices Dipankar Datta and Sharma, which had heard the challenge to the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023.

However, CJI Kant said the five-judge Constitution bench could consider the recall application as well, even if one of the judges who passed the original order had retired by then.

“Let the matter come before the larger bench. You can raise this plea, and let us see what it will do,” the CJI told Bhushan, who argued that the application sought recall of the very order that had led to the Constitution bench reference.

Justices Datta and Sharma had heard the case on five occasions before they delivered a split verdict on September 23 on whether the matter warranted consideration by a Constitution bench. The two judges subsequently passed a common order placing the matter before the CJI for constitution of a larger bench.

Bhushan pointed out that if justice Sharma had not dissented from justice Datta’s opinion, the matter would not have been referred to a larger bench. He said the application specifically sought recall of the concluding paragraph of the September 23 order and should, therefore, ordinarily be considered by the same bench.

The CJI, however, maintained that justice Datta had independently found that the matter required consideration by a Constitution bench. “I have read it, and that is why I referred it to the Constitution bench. My role was only to constitute the bench,” he said, underlining that his role was limited to setting up the larger bench.

When Bhushan again pressed for the application to be listed before the original bench, the CJI reiterated that the five-judge bench could examine the challenge to the reference itself and was not bound by the earlier order.

Justice Joymalya Bagchi, who is a member of the bench led by the CJI, told Bhushan that the five-judge bench could consider the validity of the reference order and entertain his objections.

Bhushan then pointed out that justice Sharma would have retired by the time the matter came up before the Constitution bench. “Recall applications are listed even after a judge has retired,” responded the CJI, adding that the presiding judge would, in any case, be there.

To be sure, the September 23 judgment saw a sharp divergence between justices Datta and Sharma on whether the challenge to the 2023 law required consideration by a Constitution bench.

Justice Datta held that a larger bench was unnecessary, underlining that the constitutional principles governing the independence and neutrality of the Election Commission of India (ECI) were already settled and that the validity of the law could be tested against this existing jurisprudence. He was particularly critical of the composition of the three-member selection committee under the 2023 Act, comprising the Prime Minister, a Union cabinet minister nominated by PM and the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Observing that the minister could hardly be expected to defy the PM, he said the Leader of Opposition’s presence in the committee consequently became “largely ornamental”. He added that the petitioners’ contention that the law vested overwhelming selection power in the executive and undermined the appearance of institutional independence “prima facie, does appear to have substance”.

Justice Sharma, on the other hand, held that the matter raised substantial constitutional questions warranting a five-judge bench, and reasoned that where the validity of a statute is challenged on constitutional grounds which the Supreme Court has not previously examined, a reference to a Constitution bench would be appropriate. The two judges eventually agreed to place the matter before the CJI for constitution of a larger bench, observing that referring their disagreement to a three-judge bench would only cause further delay.

The recall application was filed by Naman Sherstra, one of the petitioners, and sought recall of justice Sharma’s opinion and the common order referring the challenge to a Constitution bench, on the ground that the judge ought to have disclosed a possible conflict of interest and recused himself.

The application alleges that justice Sharma’s son appears for the Election Commission of India (ECI) before the Madhya Pradesh high court, a fact that the petitioners said became known only through news reports two days after the September 23 order. It contends that the judge’s failure to disclose this association deprived the petitioners of an opportunity to seek his recusal before the matter was decided.

The recall application was mentioned before CJI Kant earlier on October 7 as well, when the court had said it would examine the request and take a call on its listing. Friday’s exchange, however, made clear that all contentions can be raised before the Constitution bench set up to hear the challenge.