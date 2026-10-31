Auqib Nabi added to India's squad for first three ODIs too after Prasidh Krishna injury

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday added Auqib Nabi to India's squad for the first three ODIs against New Zealand as well. The right-arm pacer, who was initially in the squad for the fourth and fifth ODIs of the series, will now be part of the team for all five matches. Auqib Nabi in action (File image) (ANI Pic Service)

Nabi was added to the squad a day after Prasidh Krishna was officially ruled out, having failed to recover from his hamstring injury. Last week, Nabi represented India A in the first unofficial four-day Test against New Zealand A and took six wickets. He was the pick of the Indian bowlers in Lincoln, making full use of the assistance from the pitch. In light of the latest development, Nabi has now been withdrawn from the remaining two India A games.

Nabi's ODI debut The right-arm pacer made his ODI debut last month (September 30) against the West Indies in Guwahati. It was not an ideal outing for Nabi as he gave away 84 runs in 8.5 overs. He was then dropped for the next game in Mullanpur, with Mohammed Siraj taking his place.

Also Read: Shreyas Iyer says India still trying to adapt to different ground dimensions after Auckland defeat Nabi emerged as a domestic workhorse in the last two Ranji seasons, and his performance (60 wickets) was the main reason behind Jammu and Kashmir's maiden triumph in the competition in the 2025-26 season.

India’s updated ODI squad for the first three ODIs: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer [VC], KL Rahul [WK], Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan [WK], Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy (only for the first ODI), Auqib Nabi.

India’s ODI squad for fourth and fifth ODIs: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan [WK, VC], Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav.