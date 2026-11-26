Former India Under-19 World Cup-winner Baba Aparajith on Thursday announced his retirement from first-class cricket at the age of 32, bringing an end to a career in which he represented Tamil Nadu, Kerala, India A and IPL franchises Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiant. Despite doing well, Baba Aparajith never got his India break. (KCA) more

Aparajith made the announcement through an Instagram post, revealing that he had played his final first-class match on January 24, 2026.

"I played my last first-class cricket match on January 24, 2026, officially bringing my first-class cricketing career to a close. Looking back, it has been an incredible journey filled with experiences, challenges, lessons, friendships and memories that I will cherish for a lifetime. It has been an absolute privilege to represent Tamil Nadu, India Under-19, India A, Kerala, Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Supergiant, TNPL franchises and my club teams, and to be part of the many teams and dressing rooms that have shaped my journey. Each experience has played a significant role in shaping me, both as a cricketer and as a person," he wrote on Instagram.

Aparajith was part of India's victorious campaign at the 2012 ICC Under-19 World Cup. He scored 171 runs and claimed five wickets in the tournament, finishing as India's fourth-highest run-scorer.

A consistent performer in domestic cricket, the Tamil Nadu-born cricketer also represented India A and featured for Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiant in the Indian Premier League. He later turned out for Kerala during the final phase of his domestic career.

Aparajith has called time on his career after 102 first-class matches, the majority of them for Tamil Nadu. His first-class record included 12 centuries and 27 half-centuries. He also contributed with his off-spin bowling and had the opportunity to lead Tamil Nadu. He was also part of three title-winning Tamil Nadu squads - the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2017-18 and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Aparajith, who has a twin brother, Baba Indrajith, also a cricketer, thanked the cricketing bodies, family members, coaches, teammates and support staff who backed him through his career.

"My sincere gratitude to the BCCI, TNCA and KCA for the opportunities and support throughout my career. A special mention to my wife, my parents, my brother, my extended family, and all my friends and well-wishers for their unconditional support, sacrifices and belief in me throughout this journey. I’m grateful to my coaches, support staff and teammates who have been an integral part of this journey. My connection with the game will remain as strong as ever. I look forward to carrying forward the knowledge, experiences and lessons gathered over the years, continuing to learn, contribute and hopefully make a meaningful impact on the game in the years ahead," he added.

He broke into the India A setup in 2015 but couldn't cement his place consistently. Despite being part of CSK for three consecutive seasons (2013 to 2015), he never got to made his IPL debut for the franchise.