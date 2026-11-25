Mumbai: Shubman Gill would be left with bitter recollections of having to close back-to-back Tests with part-timers Dhruv Jurel and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Even though momentarily it is all fun and games when batters are bowling dollies to bring a closure to a no-result Test, in effect, it means the bowlers have conceded their inability to force a victory. Shubman Gill after being dismissed for 98 in the Wellington Test. (AFP) more

Over the last three months, India under Gill have had that experience in two Tests across continents — in Colombo and Wellington. It now leaves them with a mountain to climb as far as qualification for the World Test Championship final goes.

Truth be told, going into the second and final Test against New Zealand starting in Christchurch on Friday, the WTC equation wouldn’t even be at the top of Gill’s mind. He is still learning the ropes of captaincy. There isn’t a character yet to his leadership that is 17 months old, of the kind Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly established.

How long is too long to be called new to the job? Gill, 27, has captained in 12 Tests, which is one fourth of his career. He’s aced one end of the bargain with his batting numbers skyrocketing. But there’s a much more nuanced way in judging a good Test captain, and India’s slack WTC cycle has kept Gill’s captaincy in focus.

Over this decade — rather more recently — India have played on result pitches. Gill’s initiation to Test cricket came in those times when bowlers had to exploit conditions, but for captains, bowling changes were more straightforward. It’s the last two Tests which have been particularly a throwback to the past when Day five pitches demanded skill and will from the bowling side.

In August against Sri Lanka in Colombo, India toiled for 81.2 overs on the final day, but could only manage three wickets, not even coming close to setting up a run chase. Earlier this week in Wellington, they needed eight Kiwi wickets, but only got three.

Could captain Gill have been more imaginative with his field placements? They did try the leg-side theory to left-handers Henry Nicholls and Devon Conway late on Day 4 and batting was challenging when those tactics were in play. But India could do nothing once Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips settled. Jasprit Bumrah was used in short bursts. Gill might argue he wanted to keep open the option to unleash his lead pacer on a new batter. Prasidh Krishna was designated for the short ball ploy. Anshul Kamboj and Akash Deep had to hit consistent lengths, which they did from time to time, but weren’t penetrative enough.

India lacked a bowler who could take the pitch out of the equation. Either by bowling magic balls or through a tireless spell of such immaculate discipline that it would turn the game on its head. As has been debated enough, that bowler could have been Mohammed Siraj.

Why Siraj was dropped in the first place at Wellington, was it because he could do precious little in Colombo, lacking both venom and verve? Which of the calls were wrong? Picking Siraj on a slow Colombo surface over another hit-the-deck pacer, or not trusting Siraj’s experience for New Zealand conditions?

Both in hindsight, but one would never know. Gill spoke about Siraj’s current form being a factor behind his exclusion. Can he now find a way to bring India’s highest wicket-taker in the current WTC cycle back? There’s a strong case with continued scrutiny on Bumrah’s workload and a quick turnaround for the second Test.

With New Zealand equally desperate for full points, it could be that Christchurch may have more bounce on offer. Perhaps, a little more life too. But tosses don’t decide results and India must believe so. Similarly, there have been ample examples in the rich history of the game where bowling sides have defied pitches and time.

One of India’s most glorious Test wins (2001 Kolkata Test against Australia) came with them requiring seven wickets in the final session. And who had turned the tide? Part-time leg-spinner Sachin Tendulkar. Ganguly as captain was alert to the idea.

For Gill, last year’s tour of England had been educational. The see-saw Oval Test was all but lost before Indian bowlers helped the team claw their way back. Leading the charge was none other than Siraj. Is he is the same bowler today? Even if he is not, is there no merit in trusting him to channelise his inner angst on the opposition?

It wasn’t an easy decision to drop Siraj, Gill said. It won’t be to bring him back either. But then, judgement calls on how things would play out over five days have never been easy. They turn rewarding when they come off. Gill must be getting desperate to reap those benefits.