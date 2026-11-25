When you look at Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, a lack of confidence is not something you associate with him. On the contrary, one might feel that he is a bit overambitious on occasion. On Tuesday, the youngster once again grabbed headlines by smashing 204 off 53 balls against the UAE in the Asia Cup Rising Stars, and revealed that he had, in fact, been grappling with self-doubt before the historic knock. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during his knock against the UAE. (BCCI X) more Having gone 10 innings without a fifty, Sooryavanshi revealed that a 30-minute chat with Yuvraj Singh helped him overcome his recent batting struggles and clear his mind before the match. Yuvraj has already demonstrated his ability to nurture young talent, including Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill. Sooryavanshi is the latest addition to that list. “I spoke to only four people yesterday. Of course, my father, my childhood coach Manish Ojha, my friend Pratham Jachak, who was with me in the Under-19s, and the fourth was Yuvraj Singh. I spoke to him for almost half an hour. He explained quite a few things to me about my batting because I was quite troubled,” Sooryavanshi said in an interview with BCCI TV.

Deep Dive How did Yuvraj Singh help Vaibhav Sooryavanshi before his 204 against UAE? What records did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi break with his 204 against UAE? Why did Sooryavanshi change his batting approach during the UAE innings?

“I openly spoke to him about the problems I was facing when I was going out to bat. He explained everything to me very well. He told me that if I played 20 balls, the score would be different. He also explained to me quite a few technical things, which helped me a lot today,” he added. The interaction prompted some introspection from Sooryavanshi. The youngster went back to watch footage of his batting after speaking to Yuvraj. He said he understood the shortcomings the former India all-rounder had highlighted and tried to make the necessary adjustments during the match. The results were there for everyone to see. Sooryavanshi went on to play a knock that shattered multiple List-A records.