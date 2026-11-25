The first Test match between India and New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington was one of the worst advertisements for the format. India piled up 720 runs in the first innings and took a massive 352-run lead, yet the game ended in a draw. The bowlers struggled to extract anything from the wicket as the ball got old and soft. But which bowlers have been the most successful in overcoming such conditions in Test cricket over the last 15 years? Pat Cummins led the bowling effort for Australia. (AFP) more Across 407 overs of play in Wellington, the two teams scored a combined 1,327 runs while losing just 24 wickets. The batters scored at an average of 55.29 runs per wicket, while the bowlers needed 101.75 deliveries to pick up a wicket. Both figures were significantly higher than the corresponding median figures in Test cricket over the last 15 years, putting into perspective how difficult wicket-taking was at the Basin Reserve. What is a flat track? An analysis of 607 Tests played between December 2011 and October 2026, using data from Cricsheet, identifies 42 matches in which the batting side scored at least 45 runs per wicket and survived an average of at least 80 deliveries per dismissal. Only matches involving at least 1,500 legal deliveries have been considered for the classification. The corresponding median figures for Tests meeting the minimum delivery requirement during this period were 32.48 and 60.63, respectively. To evaluate individual performances, we calculate expected wickets using the wicket-taking frequency of the other bowlers in each match. If a bowler delivers 300 balls in a match where others need 100 deliveries per wicket, his expected tally would be three. The difference between actual and expected wickets, expressed per 100 deliveries, measures how effectively a bowler has overcome the conditions. Pat Cummins takes the pitch out of the equation Among the 19 bowlers who have played at least five of these Tests and bowled at least 1,000 deliveries, Pat Cummins emerges as the most efficient. The Australian pacer has picked up 24 wickets in seven matches at an average of 26.25 and a strike rate of 55.25. He has bowled 1,326 deliveries in these matches, with an expected wicket tally of 11.17. Cummins has taken wickets at a rate 114.8% higher than expected, while his average is 55.4% lower than the corresponding benchmark of 58.91.

Pat Cummins dominates the list when it comes to efficiency on flat tracks. (HT Digital)

Cummins has picked up 0.97 wickets above expected per 100 deliveries. Mohammed Shami is a distant second at 0.42, while Tim Southee is third at 0.35. Even if Cummins' exceptional match figures of 8/119 against England in Sydney in 2018 are excluded, he stays well ahead of the competition at 0.62. Neil Wagner and the unconventional route to wickets If we reduce the thresholds to 40 runs per wicket and 75 deliveries per dismissal, the number of Tests increases to 81. Among the bowlers who have played at least 10 of these matches and bowled 1,500 deliveries, Neil Wagner marginally edges out Cummins.

Neil Wagner edges Cummins when the thresholds are dropped. (HT Digital)

The former New Zealand pacer picked up 52 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 31.50 and a strike rate of 56.79. While his expected wicket tally across these matches was 31.45, Wagner picked up 20.55 more wickets. His wickets above expected per 100 deliveries stand at 0.696, marginally better than Cummins' 0.694. Shami is third on the list with 0.513, while Mitchell Starc is fourth with 0.401. The fact that Wagner tops the list is fascinating. The left-arm pacer was known to rely more on short-pitched bowling than on traditional seam and swing movement. Shami and Ishant: India’s old-ball specialists The biggest challenge for India in the Wellington Test was picking up wickets once the ball lost its hardness and shine. The numbers of two Indian pacers in similar conditions make for an interesting comparison.

Wickettakers with the old ball. (HT Digital)

Between the 21st and 80th overs of innings in the 42 flat-track Tests, Shami has picked up 11 wickets off 594 deliveries. That is nearly six more than the expected tally of 5.32. Among the original qualifiers who have bowled at least 500 deliveries during this phase, Shami leads with 0.956 wickets above expected per 100 deliveries. The second-most efficient is Pat Cummins with 0.946, followed by Ishant Sharma at 0.747. Shami and Ishant have strike rates of 54 and 58.91, respectively, during this phase. In comparison, James Anderson needed 106 deliveries to pick up a wicket between overs 21 and 80, while Tim Southee needed slightly more than 101. Ravindra Jadeja stands apart Ravindra Jadeja has played 10 flat-track Tests, picking up 41 wickets at an average of 32.34 against an expected tally of 33.62. When the thresholds are raised to 50 runs per wicket and 90 deliveries per dismissal, his figures improve further. In seven such Tests, he has picked up 34 wickets at an average of 28.56 against an expected tally of 22.12.

Ravindra Jadeja finding wickets where others struggle. (HT Digital)