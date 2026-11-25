Test match bowling is “a patience game”. T20 bowling is “about anticipation”. It’s a good thing Manav Suthar is so clear summing up how finger spinners should approach the two formats. For, he is otherwise a man of few words. India's Manav Suthar bowls on day 5 of the 2nd Test match against Sri Lanka, at Sinhalese Sports Club ground in Colombo on Thursday. (ANI Pic Service) more

From time to time, bowlers find ways to defy their own theories. As a left-arm spinner, Suthar is so skilled that he seems to do it frequently. He coaxed Sri Lanka right-handed batter Pasindu Sooryabandara out of the crease to bowl a wide one and got him stumped in the Colombo Test in August. That was all anticipation.

Similarly, bowling for Rajasthan in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy (SMAT) on Tuesday against Karnataka in Mumbai, Suthar would bowl repeatable balls to left-handers. The pitch allowed enough turn and Suthar knew, on the day, he could afford to give the ball air, even in the most bowler-friendly formats.

“My focus is to adapt to the conditions as soon as possible. Wherever I am playing, how the wicket is behaving, you base your judgement on that,” he tells HT about his current state of mind while playing white-ball cricket.

Match-ups are the buzzword in the shorter formats. They seem to matter little to Suthar. This year in SMAT, he has picked up 10 wickets in six matches at an economy of 6.58. “Different batters have different strengths. You have to vary your lengths accordingly,” he says about bowling to left-handers. “The most important thing is the mindset. My focus is which ball I can bowl for that match situation. In white ball cricket, the game shifts very quickly. So, it’s important to keep your cool.”

Suthar has had very limited game time for Gujarat Titans in IPL, but he values conversations with Rashid Khan dearly. “There has been so much to learn from Rashid Khan, who is such a T20 legend. I have had discussions to understand how the game flows, how to react when new batters come to the crease, the plans, mindset…”

There’s always room to “add variations” in the T20 game, feels Suthar. But he refuses to be confined to a default defensive mindset, unless the match situation calls for it. The prospect of Suthar bowling more regularly in T20 cricket is tantalising.

Bowling with Jadeja Suthar revelled in the opportunity to partner with fellow left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja in Sri Lanka. While he counts many learnings from his conversation with Jadeja, Suthar has grown up idolising R Ashwin.

The prospect of Suthar and Jadeja operating as a pair given their contrasting bowling styles is promising ahead of next year’s five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy home series. “I am 100 percent excited to bowl against Australia,” he said. “I will try to give my best. Only time will tell how things go.”

Those who have watched his bright start at the international level (23 wickets in 3 Tests) have little doubt Suthar has what it takes to succeed in Test cricket. Test captain Shubman Gill has already predicted that Suthar will serve India for a long time.

“So far, I have enjoyed it a lot. Your biggest dream is to play Test cricket for India. Once I got the call and the way it went, it felt great,” he said.

“I try to be as consistent as possible,” he said. “To try and bowl in one area all the time. It’s a game of patience. From the beginning, I have focused on spot bowling, on hitting one area.”

Then you go back to the most eye-catching of Suthar’s dismissals in his young career — how he got Sooryabandara out stumped, spotting the batter’s urge to rush out of the crease, it was quick thinking. “He was itching to step out. I had discussed it with the captain. I felt he would step out. We were all prepared,” he spoke about the stumping by Rishabh Pant.

Just like that, Suthar traverses formats and bowling methods seamlessly. That’s what makes the 24-year-old India’s big spin hope.