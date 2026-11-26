Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government had requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan to reconvene the two Houses.

The government has proposed that the Lok Sabha be reconvened on November 30 and the Rajya Sabha on December 2.

Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group meeting will be held tomorrow in Delhi at 4:30 pm to discuss the strategy for the Parliament sitting to be held from November 30. Meanwhile, the Union cabinet will meet at 1 pm on Friday with delimitation bill likely in focus.