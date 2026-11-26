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HT evening news brief November 26: SP releases poll manifesto ahead of UP elections; LOCs against CJP's Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das
Catch up on the day's top stories, covering national and international news, politics, sports and entertainment.
Good evening, readers! From the biggest developments across India and around the world to the latest in politics, sports, and entertainment, here's a quick roundup of the day's top headlines.
SP releases poll manifesto ahead of UP elections
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday unveiled the poll manifesto ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. In the manifesto, SP has promised 50 per cent reservation for PDA communities in government contracts, caste census, and 25 lakh government jobs over five years. Check here.
Mumbai Police issues LOCs against CJP leaders
Mumbai Police has issued look-out circulars against Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, weeks after the protest in Shivaji Park on October 2. Read the full story here.
Tata trusts moves Bombay HC
Deep Dive
Two Tata trusts have moved the Bombay High Court challenging N Chandrasekaran's reappointment as executive chairman of Tata Sons for a third five-year term. A bench of justice Abhay Ahuja has agreed to hear it on Friday. Read the full story here.
Explosion at Bangkok oil depot
A massive fire broke out at an oil depot in Bangkok, Thailand, on Thursday morning. As per local reports, the fire and explosion were reported at Bangchak’s oil storage facility on Sukhumvit 62 in Bangkok's Phra Khanong district. Visuals of thick black smoke in the sky also emerged on social media. Read more.
Centre reminds Netflix not to stream Pakistani content
The ministry of information and broadcasting has reminded Netflix to adhere to a May 2025 notice issued on blocking Pakistani content for Indian viewers, according to people familiar with the matter. The notice was issued on May 8, 2025, during Operation Sindoor. Read the full story here.
India A vs Sri Lanka A, Rising Stars Asia Cup Semis
India A take on Sri Lanka A in the first semifinal of the Rising Stars Asia Cup in Doha on Thursday. Track the live updates here.